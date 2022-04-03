FALMOUTH – Elizabeth “Betty” Winslow, 97, of Falmouth and Portland passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022 at her home in Portland.

She was the daughter of Edna and William C. Sundgren. She was born on April 29, 1924 in Windham, at the home of her maternal grandparents, Leon and Jesse Pride.

Her early years were spent in Farmington, Conn. and Mount Vernon, N.Y. She enjoyed her summers in Windham with her grandparents before her family moved to North Windham into the house of her great-grandparents when she was 8.

She graduated from Windham High School and was Valedictorian of the class in 1942. She graduated from Gorham Teachers College in 1946, after spending her junior year at UCLA. She taught for many years in Windham, Falmouth and Waynflete schools before marrying her husband Ralph of West Falmouth in 1951. In 1963, they bought the family farm where she loved growing flowers in the greenhouses and running the farm stand. She was an expert horticulturist. She raised her five children on the farm instilling in them her values and dedication so they could succeed in whatever they chose to do.

Some of her best times were spent volunteering and giving back to others. She was a lifetime member of the West Falmouth Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and the summer Bible Camp. She was longtime 4-H leader and loved to volunteer at the Cumberland Fair. She was a member and active volunteer at the Windham and Falmouth Historical Societies where she donated many items from her family history. In her later years, she spent several days of the week volunteering at the Root Cellar in Portland. She was active in the Burnes Club, bowling leagues, etc. She loved meeting new people and often found a connection to a place, or people they knew in common.

Her greatest joys were her family and especially her grandchildren. She loved talking with them and finding out what was going on in their lives. She enriched them all with the history of the family and all of her adventures. She loved them all dearly. She will be sadly missed but her spirit lives on.

Surviving are her daughter, Diane Winslow of Concord N.H., sons Mark Winslow and wife Kim, John Winslow and wife Karen, all of West Falmouth, and Lee Winslow and wife Sandy of Attleboro, Mass. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Bryan, Elizabeth, Stefan, Justin, Marissa, Hayley, Benjamin, Nicholas; and one great-grandson, Jesse.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ralph “Buddy” Winslow; her son, Ralph Jr.; grandson, Jesse Caron; and brothers William and Richard Sundgren.

There will be a graveside service at Blanchard Cemetery, Winn Road, Falmouth, on April 29 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Betty’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Falmouth Historical Society,

60 Woods Rd.,

Falmouth, ME 04105

