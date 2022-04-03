CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Fred Walter Clement Jr. passed peacefully from this life on March 23, 2022, in his home in Chesapeake, Va.

He was born in Portland on May 11, 1924 to Fred W. and Mae (Brown) Clement. During his senior year at Deering High School on Dec. 7, 1942, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces where he served as a flight engineer.

While stationed in California, he sent an engagement ring to his high school sweetheart, Shirleyann Kneeland, and married her shortly thereafter. He was completely devoted to her until her death in 2013 and is now reunited with her in heaven.

Fred and Shirley lived in Texas and California when he was in the Army. He later lived in Portland and Brewer; Manchester, Merrimack and Laconia, N.H.; New Port Richey, Fla.; and Hampton and Chesapeake, Va.

They were blessed with three children, Roger Clement of Naples, Cheryl Demos (Steve) of Chesapeake, Va. and Kathryn Wainwright of Baltimore, Md.

Fred is also survived by nine grandchildren, Roger Clement Jr., Christine McArdle, Brian Clement, Mark Clement, Shannon Bayona, Brittany Voyles, Ashley Debrosse, Courtney Demos and Jason Hentrich. He also has 25 great-grandchildren, Ben, Annie, and William McArdle; Allie, Sarah, and Camille Clement; Zeke and Brooke Clement; Eva and Maisy Clement; Sarah Woodruff, Caleb, Joshua, Jacob, Luke and Alejandro Bayona; Tyler Bisbee, Hannah, Noah and Ashley Voyles; Naomi and Emma Debrosse; Nolan and Taylor Demos, and Peter Hentrich. He has one great-great-granddaughter, Chloe Bisbee. He prayed for each of them, by name, every day.

Fred is predeceased by his three sisters and their husbands, Aleda Currie (Donald), Harriett Macdonald (Francis) and Winnifred Marsters (Irvine).

After his military service, where he was trained as an aircraft mechanic, Fred served as the first president of the Maine Stock Car Association and owned and sometimes drove ’36 and ’39 Fords that raced weekly Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. In the mid-1950s, he built a camp at Beech Hill Pond in Otis, a spot much enjoyed by his family for many years, where they sped around the lake in their 1960 Glaspar G-3 ski boat powered by a 35 HP Evinrude at the breakneck speed of 33 mph. He supported his family by working as a mechanic for Champion Motors in Portland, American Can Company, and then General Motor Assurance Corporation, a division of General Motors, for 32 years.

Fred will be remembered for his hale and hearty greetings, his devotion to his family, his trust in God, and his gratitude for his country. He was an excellent baseball player and golfer and learned to inline skate in his 70s. He enjoyed reading, Bible Study, singing hymns, helping friends and family with carpentry and mechanical projects, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be remembered for his strength of character and strong convictions about right and wrong. When his Army roommate was persecuted and attacked for his Jewish faith, Fred deployed his tenacity to fight the attackers in defense of his friend. He continued to stand up for what was true and just for his entire life as he walked closely with Jesus.

He was especially grateful for the care given to him by Cheryl and Steve, with whom he lived for the last several years. Fred will be greatly missed, and as his friends and family mourn his loss, we rejoice in the knowledge of his salvation, and in the assurance that he is in heaven.

Private family interment with military honors will take place at the Forest Hills Annex Cemetery in Bridgton. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous