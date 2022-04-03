HIRAM – Howard J. Forsythe, 101, U.S. Army WWII Veteran, passed away at the Maine Veterans’ Home on March 20, 2022. Born John Henry Howard Forsythe July 10, 1920, in Newport, R.I. to John and Helen Jollie Forsythe. At some point he changed his name to Howard J. Forsythe, but he was always known as “Howie”.

Howie was a proud veteran of WWII – First Sergeant, U.S. Army 156 Field Artillery Battalion, 44th Infantry Division, landing in Cherbourg, France and went on to fight in Germany and Austria. He was awarded American Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. After the war, he returned to Beacon, N.Y.

Howie was an avid bowler (he continued to bowl into his 80s), and as fate would have it, one day he was practicing bowling alone. Helen was captain of a bowling team, and one of the young men on her team had been called to service. Helen invited Howie to join her team. On Nov 27, 1966, Howie married the love of his life, Helen Ward.

Howie’s career was with Central Hudson Gas and Electric, retiring in September 1980. He became a volunteer fireman early on with Beacon Hook and Ladder in Beacon, N.Y.

In addition to bowling, Howie loved to play softball and basketball. He was an avid Red Sox fan to the end, although he would settle for the Yankees if the Red Sox weren’t playing.

Through Howie and Helen’s friendship with their neighbors in Garrison, N.Y., Bion Cram and John McCoy, they would come to Hiram to vacation in Bion’s house along the Saco River. They purchased their home on Hancock Avenue in Hiram in September 1979 and moved here upon retirement.

Howie was a supporter of the community and volunteered whenever possible. Memberships included Veterans of Foreign War (former commander), American Legion, Hiram Fire Dept. (former treasurer and fire police), Hiram Historical Society, a longtime volunteer at Bridgton Hospital, and Knights of Columbus (Charter Member and Color Corp Commander for Honor Guard for St. Matthews Church). As a devout Catholic, he was very active in St. Matthews Church. In the mid 1980s, he was part of the volunteer crew that built the “new” St. Matthews Church. Less than two years later, a tragic fire destroyed the church they had built.

Thanks to the care and support of friends and neighbors, Howie was able to stay in his home until he was 100. He spent his last year at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough. From the day he arrived, he had found his new home. He loved his new friends and the excellent care and attention he received from everyone at the facility.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Helen “Dee” Forsythe; his parents; eight brothers and sisters; and two sons, John and Glenn from his first marriage.

He is survived by two brothers, Kenneth and Gilbert, two daughters-in-law, Ellen Kuhn and Sharon Forsythe; seven grandchildren Christopher Forsythe (California), Brooke Embry (California), Shaula Woz (New York), Cornelius Forsythe (Arizona), John Forsythe (New Mexico), David Forsythe (South Dakota), Timothy Forsythe (Colorado); and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Hiram on June 4 at 3 p.m. with U.S. Army Honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Hiram Historical Society

P.O. Box 35,

Hiram ME 04041,

Hiram Cultural Center

85 Main St.,

Hiram ME 04041, or

St. Matthews Church

19 Dora Lane,

Limerick ME 04048

