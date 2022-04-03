SCARBOROUGH – Joan M. Jenkins, 88, of Scarborough passed away on March 25, 2022. She was born Nov. 13, 1933 in Boston, the daughter of Max E. and Caroline (Kohls) Todd.

Joan was a multimedia artist, a fan of 1960s music, and a lover of travel. She worked in the field of law for over 35 years as a paralegal.

Joan is survived by her husband of 68 years, David F. Jenkins; her two sons, Martin Jenkins and his wife Millie of Scarborough, and Jeffrey Jenkins and his wife Susan of Saco.

Per Joan’s request there will be no services held at this time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.HobbsFuneralHome.com

Guest Book