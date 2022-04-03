OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Paul C. Cyr, 79, of Old Orchard Beach, beloved husband of 56 years to Carlene Thibeault Cyr, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 21, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Millinocket, he was the son of the late Vital and Minnie (Saucier) Cyr. He grew up and lived in Aroostook County before moving to Falmouth and then Old Orchard Beach. Paul graduated from Van Buren High School venturing into a career in the cosmetology industry with his wife Carlene. He became most entrepreneurial in the hair salon franchise real estate business in Maine and Florida. Paul was involved in the Full Gospel Business Men’s Association in Portland, serving as president of the local chapter for several years in the early ’90s. Paul’s passion for his creator, business and his family were inseparable.

Paul is survived by his sons Keith, Christopher and wife Jessica; and grandchildren Jeremiah, Isaiah, Elijah and Caidyn. Paul is also survived by two siblings, brother, Milton Cyr and his sons Mark, Wayne and Dale from Connecticut; sister, Carlene Dumond and husband Joseph Dumond and their children Lisa Fletcher and Ryan Dumond, all of Connecticut.

Paul was blessed with many sisters-in-law Jenny Lynch, Greta Collins (deceased), Rowena Cyr and Norma Pratt, eight brothers-in-law, Alden, Gaylen, Ronald, Edward, Russell, James, Brian and Glenn Thibeault.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at the New Life Church in Biddeford. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Paul Cyr’s favorite cause at New Life Church, Kid’s Ministry (www.nlc.today/giving). Select dollar amount and “Ministry-KIDS”.

Guest Book