BUXTON – Richard Walter Feldhaus, 83, USAF Veteran, passed away on March 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1938, a son of the late Fred and Dorothy (Gatch) Feldhaus.

Richard was employed throughout his working years at S.D. Warren and will forever remembered for enjoyment he had fishing, hunting, fly tying and being with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by a brother, David Feldhaus.

Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann (Bonney) Feldhaus; children Terry Stuart and her husband David of Hollis, Jeff Feldhaus of Baltimore, Md., and Paul Feldhaus of Gorham; brother, Donald Feldhaus of Florida; grandchildren Ryan, Shelley, Jack, and Emily; great-grandchildren Braden, Callie and Jeffrey; and his grand-dogs Myrtle and Gracie.

There will be no public services.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous