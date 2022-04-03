STANDISH – Sara Ellen Cook, 61, passed away on March 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital.

She was born in Portland on Nov. 18, 1960, a daughter of the late Mannix and Elizabeth (Stewart) Bickford and was educated in Westbrook schools. She grew up in the Pride’s Corner area of Westbrook.

Sara began her working years at Sebago Moc and then went onto work as a CNA at Maine Medical Center, Viking Nursing Home, and South Portland Nursing Home for over 20 years.

She will forever be remembered for her love of music, attending concerts, and her passion for all animals. She was a John Mayer fan and oversaw the Robert Redford Fan Club.

Sara is survived by her beloved husband, Eric Cook; children Wayne Conley and Joshua Colpritt, stepson, Spencer Cook; siblings Gary Bickford and Elaine Bickford Mersereau; and grandchildren Ryan Conley, Sophia Conley and Jordan Colpritt.

The family would like to thank Bethany, Hope, Angie and Jen from Northern Light Hospice for their amazing comfort, care and support.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous