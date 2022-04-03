AUBURN — Fire destroyed a two-story house Sunday evening at 36 Old Farm Hill Road in Auburn.

Auburn and Lewiston firefighters responded to the fire at 5:05 p.m. All residents were able to get out of the house safely, and firefighters fought the blaze for nearly three hours.

The cause for the fire, which caused extreme damage to the house’s second floor, was not known Sunday night, according to Chief Robert Chase of the Auburn Fire Department.

Chase said investigators are expected to continue their investigation Monday.

The house had been sealed off late Sunday and two families had been relocated by the American Red Cross, according to Chase.

