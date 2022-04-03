AUBURN — Fire destroyed a two-story house Sunday evening at 36 Old Farm Hill Road in Auburn.
Auburn and Lewiston firefighters responded to the fire at 5:05 p.m. All residents were able to get out of the house safely, and firefighters fought the blaze for nearly three hours.
The cause for the fire, which caused extreme damage to the house’s second floor, was not known Sunday night, according to Chief Robert Chase of the Auburn Fire Department.
Chase said investigators are expected to continue their investigation Monday.
The house had been sealed off late Sunday and two families had been relocated by the American Red Cross, according to Chase.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Cops & Courts
Robbery suspect leads police on wild car chase through Maine, into New Hampshire
-
Religion and Values
Pope still working on meeting Russian Orthodox patriarch
-
Nation & World
Secret intelligence is playing an unusually public role in the war in Ukraine
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Mariners cap productive weekend with shutout against Adirondack
-
Sports
Cup Series: Hamlin snaps out of slump, wins at Richmond