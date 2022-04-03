An armed robbery suspect led police on a wild motor vehicle chase Sunday afternoon through several communities in Maine and New Hampshire before the pursuit ended when his vehicle collided with a Maine State Police cruiser in the Granite State.

Ahmed Duale, 27, of Lewiston was arrested and will face charges in Maine of eluding, aggravated driving to endanger, criminal speed, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery. The robbery took place Sunday in Auburn, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police said that motorists began calling 911 around 12:30 p.m. to report that Duale was traveling southbound on Maine Turnpike in the Gray area. Authorities were able to identify Duale as the driver and linked him to the armed robbery. Maine state troopers caught up with him in Scarborough, but when they activated their lights, Duale sped up, reaching “reckless speeds” while weaving in and out of the lanes of travel, Moss said.

She said police made several unsuccessful attempts to stop him by deploying spike mats, and the chase continued south into New Hampshire.

“Upon crossing the state line into New Hampshire, the vehicle continued eluding troopers while driving in a reckless manner, driving the wrong way on (Interstate 95) and crossing the center median. Several attempts were made to stop the vehicle,” New Hampshire State Police said in a news release.

The chase ended in Greenland, New Hampshire, after Duale’s vehicle hit a Maine State Police cruiser at a low speed in a highway median strip. He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Rockingham County Jail.

New Hampshire State Police said he will be charged with felony reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, disorderly conduct, reckless operation and indecent exposure. He will be held in the county jail pending his arraignment at the Rockingham County House of Corrections.

