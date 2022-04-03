Jeremiah Jenkins hit two of Maine’s four home runs, and the Black Bears scored nine runs in the third inning en route to a 13-2 win over UMBC in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joe Bramanti and Jordan Schulefand also homered for Maine (10-13, 7-2 America East), which scored 45 runs in its three-game series sweep. Schulefand finished with three RBI, while Jenkins, Bramanti, Jeff Mejia, Scout Knotts and Connor Goodman each drove in two runs.

Brett Erwin struck out seven in five scoreless innings to earn the win.

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, WHEATON 1: Janek Luksza hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and Jonathan Wilson added a two-run double as the Huskies (6-12) beat the Lyons (9-7) in Gorham.

Cam Seymour got the win in relief of James Sinclair, who took a shutout into the eighth before allowing the tying run.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS: Matt Thibault led off the seventh inning with a pinch-hit, tiebreaking home run as the Monks (10-9, 3-1 GNAC) finished a doubleheader sweep against Norwich (11-7, 2-4) with a 6-3 victory, after taking a 5-1 win in Game 1 at Norwich, Vermont.

Dawson Gundlah led St. Joseph’s with three RBI in the opener. Ryan Tessier had an RBI single and solo home run, and Samuel Jalbert pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts.

BATES 11, TRINITY 10: Tyler Attal, Christopher Cimino, Bryan Gotti and Drew Fallon each had two RBI for the Bobcats (3-14, 1-2 NESCAC), who broke a 6-6 tie with a four-run sixth inning against the Bantams (8-6, 2-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Fallon singled home the go-ahead run after Trinity erased an early 6-0 deficit.

THOMAS 6, BOWDOIN 5: Devin Grindle hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Terriers (4-13) rallied past the Polar Bears (7-9) in Brunswick.

Thomas trailed 5-2 before starting its comeback with RBI singles by Jake Lacroix and Tommy Smith in the seventh.

Gabe Peckler had a two-run single for Bowdoin.

SOFTBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS REGIS: Paige Connery and Rebecca Fleming each drove in two runs in Game 1, and Hannah Gower and Riley Page had two RBI apiece in Game 2 as the Monks (8-8, 4-0 GNAC) picked up 8-3 and 12-0 wins against the Pride (1-11, 1-3) in Standish.

Meredith Pence pitched a three-hitter in the five-inning second game, with four strikeouts and no walks.

UNE SWEEPS: Makenzy Herron and winning pitcher Alie Martell each had three RBI in Game 1, and the University of New England (9-13, 2-2 Commonwealth Coast) used a four-run seventh inning in Game 2 to secure a doubleheader sweep against Salve Regina (8-9, 0-4), winning 10-6 and 8-4 at Newport, Rhode Island.

UNE held a 4-3 lead going into the seventh inning in the second game, then broke it open with the help of RBI doubles by Megan Chamberlain, Sami Groves and Abby Walsh.

BOWDOIN SWEEPS: Lilly Armstrong collected five RBI in the opener and Caroline Sablone drove in a total of seven runs in the doubleheader as the Polar Bears (8-9) won twice against UMaine-Presque Isle (1-17) in Brunswick, 21-3 and 8-0.

Sablone had four RBI in Game 1 and a bases-loaded triple in Game 2.

TRINITY 7, BATES 4: Alyssa Gasivoda and Kennedy Rogers each had two RBI to lead the Bantams (8-6, 3-0 NESCAC) over the Bobcats (3-8, 0-3) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Cassidy Musco drove in two runs for Bates.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 21, ENDICOTT 7: Ally Franz scored five goals, and Gianna Bruno had three goals and eight assists as the Mules (8-1, 5-0 NESCAC) cruised past the Gulls (5-4, 1-1) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Annie Eddy and Grace Toner also tallied three goals apiece.

