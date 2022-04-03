We couldn’t possibly feature all the excellent cake bakers and decorators in southern Maine, but here is contact information for several we wrote about, and didn’t, that offer cakes for special celebrations. In general, when ordering round cakes, an 8-in.-diameter cake serves about 10 people and a 10-in. cake serves 20.
When ordering wedding cakes, most bakeries offer tastings to help couples decide on flavors, fillings and frosting. Try to taste and order as far in advance as possible, as this year’s wedding season is looking busier than ever, and some cake makers are already taking orders for 2023!
Big Fish Cake Studio
120 Main St., Suite 242, Saco
(603) 997-1735
bigfishcakestudio.com
Owner Gabrielle Cote’s custom-made wedding cakes are edible works of art that she personalizes to reflect the betrothed couple.
European Bakery and Tea Room
395 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth
(207) 781-3541
europeanbakerymaine.com
Wedding cakes are very popular at European Bakery, where couples may choose from a variety of fillings and flavored-buttercream frostings and order cakes up to five tiers high for a wedding with 200 guests or more.
Fern Leaf Bakery
20 Free St., Saco
(207) 286-3376
fernleafbakery.com
Fern Leaf Bakery sells a dozen varieties of round cakes, from classic German Chocolate, Carrot, and Red Velvet to Italian favorites Cannoli and Tiramisu cakes.
Hanami Cake Design
Biddeford
Contact the bakery through its website: hanamicakedesign.com
Katie Made Bakery
181 Congress St., Portland
(207) 771-0994
katiemadebakery.com
Sisters Katie and Jenny are co-owners of the Munjoy Hill Bakery and cafe, which opened in 2000. They offer a limited but luscious menu of specialty cakes, including Chocolate Mousse, “Dark and White” and Lemon Berry Trifle.
Prairie Baking Co.
59 Washington Ave., Portland
By appointment only, blue door between Maine & Loire and Cong Tu Bot
Contact the bakery through its website: prairiebaking.com
Reilly’s Bakery
232 Main St., Biddeford
(207) 283-3731
reillysbakery.com
Tin Pan Bakery
897 Brighton Ave., Portland
(207) 253-5400
tinpanbakery.com
Owner Elise Richer says her bakery’s cakes are “what your grandmother might have made if she was a really good baker.” The bakery will only produce wedding cakes for customers who “want a homestyle look.” For icing, Tin Pan prefers Italian-meringue buttercream.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Search the database: How colleges compare on spending for men’s and women’s sports
-
Health
How worried should I be about omicron BA.2? And do I need a second booster?
-
Arts & Entertainment
Society Notebook: Portland Conservatory welcomes community into its new home
-
Cops & Courts
Backlogs causing delays in thousands of Maine court cases
-
Food
After a few quiet pandemic years, special occasion cakes are back in a big way
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.