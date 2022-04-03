We couldn’t possibly feature all the excellent cake bakers and decorators in southern Maine, but here is contact information for several we wrote about, and didn’t, that offer cakes for special celebrations. In general, when ordering round cakes, an 8-in.-diameter cake serves about 10 people and a 10-in. cake serves 20.

When ordering wedding cakes, most bakeries offer tastings to help couples decide on flavors, fillings and frosting. Try to taste and order as far in advance as possible, as this year’s wedding season is looking busier than ever, and some cake makers are already taking orders for 2023!

Big Fish Cake Studio

120 Main St., Suite 242, Saco

(603) 997-1735

bigfishcakestudio.com

Owner Gabrielle Cote’s custom-made wedding cakes are edible works of art that she personalizes to reflect the betrothed couple.

European Bakery and Tea Room

395 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth

(207) 781-3541

europeanbakerymaine.com

Wedding cakes are very popular at European Bakery, where couples may choose from a variety of fillings and flavored-buttercream frostings and order cakes up to five tiers high for a wedding with 200 guests or more.

Fern Leaf Bakery

20 Free St., Saco

(207) 286-3376

fernleafbakery.com

Fern Leaf Bakery sells a dozen varieties of round cakes, from classic German Chocolate, Carrot, and Red Velvet to Italian favorites Cannoli and Tiramisu cakes.

Hanami Cake Design

Biddeford

Contact the bakery through its website: hanamicakedesign.com

Katie Made Bakery

181 Congress St., Portland

(207) 771-0994

katiemadebakery.com

Sisters Katie and Jenny are co-owners of the Munjoy Hill Bakery and cafe, which opened in 2000. They offer a limited but luscious menu of specialty cakes, including Chocolate Mousse, “Dark and White” and Lemon Berry Trifle.

Prairie Baking Co.

59 Washington Ave., Portland

By appointment only, blue door between Maine & Loire and Cong Tu Bot

Contact the bakery through its website: prairiebaking.com

Reilly’s Bakery

232 Main St., Biddeford

(207) 283-3731

reillysbakery.com

Tin Pan Bakery

897 Brighton Ave., Portland

(207) 253-5400

tinpanbakery.com

Owner Elise Richer says her bakery’s cakes are “what your grandmother might have made if she was a really good baker.” The bakery will only produce wedding cakes for customers who “want a homestyle look.” For icing, Tin Pan prefers Italian-meringue buttercream.

