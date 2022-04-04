‘I And You’ at Portland Stage

“I and You” will be performed live through April 17 at Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave. Starring Pascal Arquimedes and Sarah Lord, the play centers on two teens who develop a strange connection over Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” in a story that ends with an unexpected twist. Contributed / Mical Hutson

Exhibits/Galleries

“Snake Hold”: by Natalie Woodlock, through April 26 in the window at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibition/snake-hold/.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Film

“Back to Good Times”: comedy videos, 5 p.m. April 17 and 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10. goodtheater.com.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Weekly listings for in-person showings at explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring our first 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.

Portland Museum of Art, “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote: online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 4/8

Club d’Elf & John Medeski: 7 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Corner House: 7 p.m., Long Winter’s Night Concert Series, Peaks Island, South Portland. bandsintown.com.

The Brentano String Quartet: Celebrates 30th anniversary season with Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, USM’s Portland campus. Free to $75, pcmf.org/2022-4-8.

Ale-A-Palooza & The Outsiders PBR 20th Anniversary: 8 p.m. with El Grande, DJ Matt Little. Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Amos Lee: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$55.

Saturday 4/9

Chaz Cardigan & Jukebox the Ghost: 7 p.m.; Jukebox the Ghost, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

The Mallett Brothers Band: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath.

Seyir Duo: Music of the Middle East: 7:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Sirius Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.

Steamboat Gypsy Gand: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Sunday 4/10

Senie Hunt: 1 p.m. The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Bowdoin College Band: 2 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.

Bella’s Bartok + Kendall Street Company w/ Pressing Strings: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St. bandsintown.com.

Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, Portland. stlawrencearts.org.

Jill Sobule w/ Emma Ivy: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20. onelongfellowsquare.com.

Monday 4/11

Monday of the Minds: A Community Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. open mic sign up, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5-$10.

Tuesday 4/12

Alash Ensemble: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$25.

Wednesday 4/13

Theresa Caputo: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

USM Jazz Combos Spring ’22: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. usm.maine.edu.

Friday 4/15

Wake Up Mama – A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

San Fermin: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20. space538.org.

Zeme Libre: 8 p.m. Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 4/16

Crooked Coast w/ Sal Johnson and the Crowded Table: 7 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Yellow House Blues Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.

Don Campbell Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. Portland. bandsintown.com.

Monday 4/18

Shinedown: The Revolution’s Live Tour: with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Desperate Measures”: through April 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $32-$39. goodtheater.com.

“I And You”: live through April 17, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $20-$68. Digital streaming April 13 through May 5. portlandstage.org.

“Reefer Madness The Musical’: through April 17, Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. $20. portlandplayers.org.

“The Moors”: through April 10, Kendrick & Bloom, 160 Presumpscot St., Portland. $10-$40. brownpapertickets.com.

Friday 4/8

“Khmer New Year: Celebrating Through Music & Dance”: 7 p.m., Khmer Maine and the Angkor Dance Troupe classical Khmer dancing and folk music, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10-$22, tickettailor.com.

Sunday 4/10

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: 3 p.m., Tophat Productions miniature theater, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22. tickettailor.com.

Friday 4/15

“When I Put On Your Glove”: 7 p.m., puppetry, dance and spoken narrative, Sandglass Theater at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22. tickettailor.com.

