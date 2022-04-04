‘I And You’ at Portland Stage
Exhibits/Galleries
“Snake Hold”: by Natalie Woodlock, through April 26 in the window at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibition/snake-hold/.
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.
Film
“Back to Good Times”: comedy videos, 5 p.m. April 17 and 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10. goodtheater.com.
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.
Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Weekly listings for in-person showings at explorefrontier.com/events/all.
Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.
Museums
Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.
“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring our first 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.
“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.
Portland Museum of Art, “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.
Ongoing
Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote: online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.
Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.
Music
Friday 4/8
Club d’Elf & John Medeski: 7 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Corner House: 7 p.m., Long Winter’s Night Concert Series, Peaks Island, South Portland. bandsintown.com.
The Brentano String Quartet: Celebrates 30th anniversary season with Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, USM’s Portland campus. Free to $75, pcmf.org/2022-4-8.
Ale-A-Palooza & The Outsiders PBR 20th Anniversary: 8 p.m. with El Grande, DJ Matt Little. Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Amos Lee: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$55.
Saturday 4/9
Chaz Cardigan & Jukebox the Ghost: 7 p.m.; Jukebox the Ghost, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
The Mallett Brothers Band: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath.
Seyir Duo: Music of the Middle East: 7:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.
Sirius Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.
Steamboat Gypsy Gand: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.
Sunday 4/10
Senie Hunt: 1 p.m. The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Bowdoin College Band: 2 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.
Bella’s Bartok + Kendall Street Company w/ Pressing Strings: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St. bandsintown.com.
Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, Portland. stlawrencearts.org.
Jill Sobule w/ Emma Ivy: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20. onelongfellowsquare.com.
Monday 4/11
Monday of the Minds: A Community Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. open mic sign up, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5-$10.
Tuesday 4/12
Alash Ensemble: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$25.
Wednesday 4/13
Theresa Caputo: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.
USM Jazz Combos Spring ’22: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. usm.maine.edu.
Friday 4/15
Wake Up Mama – A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.
San Fermin: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20. space538.org.
Zeme Libre: 8 p.m. Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Saturday 4/16
Crooked Coast w/ Sal Johnson and the Crowded Table: 7 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Yellow House Blues Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.
Don Campbell Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. Portland. bandsintown.com.
Monday 4/18
Shinedown: The Revolution’s Live Tour: with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland.
Ongoing
80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.
Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.
Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.
Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.
Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.
Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.
Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.
Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.
Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.
Theater/Dance
“Desperate Measures”: through April 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $32-$39. goodtheater.com.
“I And You”: live through April 17, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $20-$68. Digital streaming April 13 through May 5. portlandstage.org.
“Reefer Madness The Musical’: through April 17, Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. $20. portlandplayers.org.
“The Moors”: through April 10, Kendrick & Bloom, 160 Presumpscot St., Portland. $10-$40. brownpapertickets.com.
Friday 4/8
“Khmer New Year: Celebrating Through Music & Dance”: 7 p.m., Khmer Maine and the Angkor Dance Troupe classical Khmer dancing and folk music, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10-$22, tickettailor.com.
Sunday 4/10
“Jesus Christ Superstar”: 3 p.m., Tophat Productions miniature theater, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22. tickettailor.com.
Friday 4/15
“When I Put On Your Glove”: 7 p.m., puppetry, dance and spoken narrative, Sandglass Theater at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22. tickettailor.com.
