“Snake Hold”: by Natalie Woodlock, through April 26 in the window at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibition/snake-hold/.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Film

“Back to Good Times”: comedy videos, 5 p.m. April 17 and 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10. goodtheater.com.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Weekly listings for in-person showings at explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring our first 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.

Portland Museum of Art, “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote: online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 4/8

Club d’Elf & John Medeski: 7 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Corner House: 7 p.m., Long Winter’s Night Concert Series, Peaks Island, South Portland. bandsintown.com.

The Brentano String Quartet: Celebrates 30th anniversary season with Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, USM’s Portland campus. Free to $75, pcmf.org/2022-4-8.

Ale-A-Palooza & The Outsiders PBR 20th Anniversary: 8 p.m. with El Grande, DJ Matt Little. Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Amos Lee: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$55.

Saturday 4/9

Chaz Cardigan & Jukebox the Ghost: 7 p.m.; Jukebox the Ghost, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

The Mallett Brothers Band: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath.

Seyir Duo: Music of the Middle East: 7:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Sirius Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.

Steamboat Gypsy Gand: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Sunday 4/10

Senie Hunt: 1 p.m. The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Bowdoin College Band: 2 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.

Bella’s Bartok + Kendall Street Company w/ Pressing Strings: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St. bandsintown.com.

Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, Portland. stlawrencearts.org.

Jill Sobule w/ Emma Ivy: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20. onelongfellowsquare.com.

Monday 4/11

Monday of the Minds: A Community Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. open mic sign up, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5-$10.

Tuesday 4/12

Alash Ensemble: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$25.

Wednesday 4/13

Theresa Caputo: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

USM Jazz Combos Spring ’22: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. usm.maine.edu.

Friday 4/15

Wake Up Mama – A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

San Fermin: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20. space538.org.

Zeme Libre: 8 p.m. Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 4/16

Crooked Coast w/ Sal Johnson and the Crowded Table: 7 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Yellow House Blues Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.

Don Campbell Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. Portland. bandsintown.com.

Monday 4/18

Shinedown: The Revolution’s Live Tour: with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Desperate Measures”: through April 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $32-$39. goodtheater.com.

“I And You”: live through April 17, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $20-$68. Digital streaming April 13 through May 5. portlandstage.org.

“Reefer Madness The Musical’: through April 17, Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. $20. portlandplayers.org.

“The Moors”: through April 10, Kendrick & Bloom, 160 Presumpscot St., Portland. $10-$40. brownpapertickets.com.

Friday 4/8

“Khmer New Year: Celebrating Through Music & Dance”: 7 p.m., Khmer Maine and the Angkor Dance Troupe classical Khmer dancing and folk music, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10-$22, tickettailor.com.

Sunday 4/10

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: 3 p.m., Tophat Productions miniature theater, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22. tickettailor.com.

Friday 4/15

“When I Put On Your Glove”: 7 p.m., puppetry, dance and spoken narrative, Sandglass Theater at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22. tickettailor.com.

