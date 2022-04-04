COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Zach Werenski scored late in the second period to tie the score. After a scoreless third, the DeBrusk beat Elvis Merzlikins following a Columbus turnover.

DeBrusk scored in his fifth straight game, Craig Smith also scored and Linus Ullmark stopped 20 shots in the penalty-filled game as the Bruins bolstered their playoff positioning. Boston now has 93 points, tied with Tampa Bay for third in the Eastern Confrerence behind Florida (102) and Toronto (95).

Boston has won three straight and 10 of the last 12.

The Blue Jackets are going in the other direction, losing a season-high seventh in a row. Emil Bemstrom had a goal, and Merzlikins made 34 saves for Columbus, which dropped below .500.

A streaking Bemstrom scored on a rush 4:31 into the game, outracing Brandon Carlo and lifting a shot over Ullmark’s glove from the left circle for his fifth of the season.

Late in the first, Boston’s Brad Marchand put a monstrous hit on Andrew Peeke at the glass in the Columbus end. With Peeke on the ground and no penalty call, DeBrusk got a breakaway and scored at the other end.

The Blue Jackets were livid, and Jakub Voracek picked up a 10-minute misconduct penalty for raging at with officials. Marchand and Peeke tangled again in the second period with both penalized for roughing, and Peeke went to the box again in the third for taking Marchand down.

NOTES: The Bruins lost Trent Frederic to an upper-body injury in the second period and David Pastrnak, who as been battling a core injury, left the game with discomfort in the third period. Pastrnak, who did not have a point, entered Monday’s game two points shy of 500 career points. … Boston Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Craig Smith was playing with some kind of injury but was in Monday’s lineup against the Blue Jackets. It sounded as if Tuesday’s lineup could be a little different. “We’ll try to manage some workloads. We have pretty much a healthy group, though a little bit nicked up,” said Cassidy. “So there’s a little bit of that thought process, especially with the back-to-back. That would be about it. We want to keep playing good, winning hockey and build on what we’ve done recently.”

