When I volunteer to register voters, I have an answer for just about any problem that arises as citizens fill out those little green cards. Don’t have a driver’s license? Use this instead. Nervous about sharing your phone number? No problem, that’s optional. It’s an easy, straightforward process – until we get to “party affiliation.”

I can’t count the number of times I’ve watched pens hesitate over that “party affiliation” box on the card. “Do I have to fill this part out?” (Yes.) “I’m not comfortable giving that information.” (I’m sorry, it’s required.) “I didn’t have to answer this in the state I moved from.” (I understand; the vast majority of states don’t require voters to disclose party affiliation.) “Why does this even matter?” (Maine has closed primaries. Only voters registered as Democrats can vote in the Democratic primaries, and only voters registered as Republicans can vote in the Republican primaries. Independents can’t participate.) “Oh, so primaries are funded by political parties here?” (No, primaries are funded by the state, just as other elections are.) And so on. At some point, the registrant and I arrive at the same conclusion: For questions about Maine’s closed primaries, there just isn’t a good answer.

“LD 231: An Act to Establish Semi-Open Primaries,” eliminates the requirement to become a member of a party in order to vote in a primary. It passed with bipartisan support in the Maine Legislature last year and now only awaits funding to become a reality. I hope the Appropriations Committee will support LD 231. All Maine voters deserve to participate in primaries!

Marna Miller

Falmouth

