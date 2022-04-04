A Maine man charged with killing his sister and brother-in-law was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Glenn Brown, 68, of Benton, pleaded no contest to the killings of Richard Bowden and Tina Bowden, both 64, in October 2020 at the couple’s home in the town of Waldo.

According to police documents, there was a family feud over the estate of Brown and Tina Bowden’s stepfather, and family members talked about the family strife in court on Monday.

In court, Brown acknowledged family “dysfunction” during an emotional hearing in which he expressed sorrow for his actions.

Brown went to the Belfast Police Department to report the shootings, and police found the bodies of the couple.

Tina Bowden died at the scene, and her husband died at a hospital, officials said. Both had been shot.

Related Headlines Benton man charged with killing his sister and her husband

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: