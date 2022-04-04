Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he begins his final big league season Thursday in what should be an emotional return to Busch Stadium.

Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Pujols, who signed a $2.5 million contract to return to the club where he became a star, will be the designated hitter for his 22nd consecutive Opening Day start. That matches Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemski for second-most behind only Pete Rose, who made 23 straight during his career.

“I don’t want to set expectations because I like to be surprised, so I’m just going to enjoy it,” Pujols said as he headed into the last few days of spring training in Jupiter, Florida. “I’m sure it will be emotional for me, and the fans, too. But my focus is on trying to get in the reps I need to get myself ready for this season.”

Pujols could relieve Paul Goldschmidt at first base at times this season, and he was expected to get a little work there this week before the club heads back to St. Louis. Otherwise, the Cardinals view him as a designated hitter and late-inning pinch hitter, along with a sagely presence in a clubhouse that has a nice mix of the old and new.

The 42-year-old Pujols and his close friend, Yadier Molina, already have said this will be their final big league season. That also could be the case for right-hander Adam Wainwright, who joined the other two in bringing World Series championships to St. Louis in 2006 and 2011.

Pujols, who returns to St. Louis with 679 career home runs, hit .236 with 17 homers last season while splitting time with the Angels and Dodgers. But the three-time NL MVP showed he can still be a force against left-handed pitching, hitting .294 with 13 homers in just 136 at-bats and making him an attractive depth piece for the Cardinals.

MARLINS-ORIOLES TRADE: Miami solidified its bullpen by acquiring left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Cole Sulser from Baltimore for two minor leaguers, a player to be named later and a draft pick.

Baltimore is getting left-hander Antonio Velez, outfielder Kevin Guerrero and Miami’s 2022 Competitive Balance Round B pick in the deal that was announced by both teams.

Sulser, 32, went 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA last season. He struck out 73 in 63 1/3 innings and had eight saves for Baltimore.

The 27-year-old Scott was 5-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 54 innings last season. Entering his sixth season, Scott has a big fastball and enticing stuff, but he also walked 6.17 batters per nine innings last season.

Miami designated right-hander Nick Neidert for assignment and put left-hander Sean Guenther on the 60-day injured list.

OBIT: Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 83.

He died Sunday night in Phoenix, the Dodgers announced Monday without providing a cause. They were informed of his death by his daughter, Morgana.

Davis was an athletic standout at Boys High School in Brooklyn, where he was a basketball teammate of future Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkins. Davis also played baseball and was a long jumper on the school’s track and field team.

Davis was set to sign with the Yankees in 1956 when a phone call from Jackie Robinson changed his mind.

Robinson was playing what would be his final season with the Dodgers that year when he called Davis’ house and encouraged him to sign with the Brooklyn organization. Scouting director Al Campanis knew Davis’ mother was a Dodgers fan.

“My mother wondered who was calling,” Davis said in 2019. “I pointed to the receiver and mouthed the words, ‘It’s Jackie Robinson!’ I couldn’t believe I was speaking to one of my heroes, although I don’t remember doing much talking.”

Davis received a $4,000 bonus for signing with the Dodgers.

MARINERS: Seattle top prospect Julio Rodríguez will be on the Opening Day roster, Manager Scott Servais announced.

“It’s time for Julio Rodríguez to play in the big leagues,” Servais said.

After a torrid spring training, the decision to start the 21-year-old in the majors was easy for the Mariners, along with the rising push from fans ready to see Rodríguez playing in Seattle. The Mariners are scheduled to open the regular season on Thursday at Minnesota.

“As I’ve been saying in every single interview like this will be a dream become reality right now,” Rodríguez said. “As you guys can see, you work your whole life to basically get to this point right now, it’s amazing honestly.”

Entering Monday’s spring training game, Rodríguez was hitting .419 with three home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.310 OPS. He’s also shown the capability of handling duties in center field, which will allow Seattle the flexibility to use multiple outfield lineups consisting of Rodríguez, Jarred Kelenic, Mitch Haniger and Jesse Winker.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous