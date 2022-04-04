For the next four weeks, meteorologists across the United States will be inundated with comments relating to “April Showers”.

There is some truth to the old adage, though, and this week sets out to prove that.

Monday will be the second nicest day this week.

High temperatures return to the upper 40s and low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

There will be a bit of a strong breeze out of the northwest, but the sun will help to counteract that bite.

Milder air starts to move in on Tuesday.

In fact, it looks like the nicest day this week. High temperatures will push back into the low to mid 50s with some sunshine.

A warm front will be drifting north toward New England, though. Clouds could thicken a bit by the evening.

This is what sets the stage for an active end to the work week.

On Wednesday, there will be two separate storm systems heading toward Maine.

One will be moving east through the Great Lakes while the other will be moving north from the Mid-Atlantic.

The first one to arrive comes up from the south, and brings a batch of rain on Wednesday.

Showers will continue on Thursday as the second storm system draws near. This will bring another push of moisture to Maine.

Rain likely continues on Thursday right into Friday, possibly not ending under after sunset.

This will bring totals above an inch for most of Maine. Some coastal areas might even end up with over 2″, resulting in the possibility of some flooding issues.

Behind all this, the second weekend of April looks great. Sunshine should build in with rising temperatures. With a bit of luck, my weather blog next weekend will be talking about a couple days in the 60s.

April is the month where average high temperatures climb the most quickly. Usually, by the end of the month, a few days will have made it to that mark.

If you ask me, that can’t come soon enough.

For more forecast info, follow me on Twitter, @MikeSliferWX.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: