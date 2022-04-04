RICHMOND — Emergency crews responded Monday morning to a reported gas leak and explosion near the Exit 43 Quik Stop Irving gas station off Route 197, near Interstate 295.

The response prompted officials to close down that area of Route 197, and a short section of Ridge Road next to the store, while investigators inspected the site.

No flames or smoke were visible from the street and, after about a half-hour, most firefighters at the scene had shed their firefighting gear.

Firefighters, police, and state Department of Environmental Protection workers were on the scene late Monday morning and into the early afternoon. Workers appeared focused on an area of the parking lot, between the gas pumps and Route 197, where underground gas tanks are accessed.

Route 197, the main route of travel into Richmond from the Interstate, was closed starting around 11:30 a.m. for about a half-hour, reopening to alternating traffic in both directions around noon.

Police said they evacuateded the immediate area around the gas station and convenience store as a precaution.

Exit 43 Quik Stop remained closed as of early Monday afternoon.

