SCARBOROUGH — Due to the COVID pandemic, many live events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021. This year, many live events are back including Easter events taking place at the Scarborough Community Service Hub.

The Scarborough Community Service Hub has put together an Easter Park Hop event. Those who wish to participate must retrace the Easter Bunnies tracks in order to find the dropped eggs. Print out the Park Hope Egg Hunt coloring page and color in each egg you see at the various locations on the page. Eggs will be located at Peterson Field, Pine Point Beach, Spring Brook Park, Memorial Park, Eastern Trail, and Willey Field. Some eggs might be harder to find than others.

Once completed send a photo to [email protected] The who submitted their pages to the Scarborough Community Service Hub by April 4 were entered into a drawing. Seven participants won a basket full of goodies and one lucky winner will get their basket delivered by the Easter Bunny himself. Coloring pages can be found at: https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected/town-news/default/~board/special-events/post/park-hop-egg-hunt-2022

In addition, breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held at the Wentworth School cafeteria. The event is being held on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The menu for breakfast includes pancakes, hash browns, sausage, and fruit. They will also offer an array of fixings to go along with breakfast. Registration is required and is $7 per person or $20 per family. The event registration can be found on Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-the-bunny-tickets-302038674807

Be sure to bring a camera to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Wentworth School is located at 20 Quentin Drive, Scarborough.

After missing two years due to COVID, Ken’s Place Seafood Restaurant located at 207 Pine Point Road, will be hosting their Seventh Annual Papa’s Peeps Egg Hunt which will take place on April 16. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the hunt begins at 10 a.m. The event is open to kids of all ages and make sure to bring your own basket. There will be a special appearance from the Easter Bunny. A suggested $5 donation per participant will be accepted. All proceeds benefit Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Horseback Riding for children and people with disabilities.

Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Horseback Riding Center in Buxton was founded in 1995 as a nonprofit corporation by Stephanie Keene and a group of dedicated volunteers.

According to the website, the center was founded with the belief that “riding and caring for horses can profoundly affect the lives of people with and without disabilities.”

Keene, the website states, has expanded the Hearts & Horses facility and programs to ensure that everyone in our community is able to experience and enjoy the honor of working with horses.

For more information check out Ken’s Place on Facebook and Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Horseback Riding at http://Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Horseback Riding

