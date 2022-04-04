‘I and You’

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through April 17. Digitally April 13 to May 5. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $20 to $68, $25 for digital-on-demand. portlandstage.org

Portland Stage presents its production of Lauren Gunderson’s “I and You.” The cast of two is Caroline, portrayed by Sarah Lord, and Anthony, played by Pascal Arquimedes. The two are classmates, and the story unfolds when Anthony shows up at the home of convalescing Caroline clutching Walt Whitham’s “Leaves of Grass.” They form an unlikely alliance as secrets are spilled, and they’re led deeper into a mystery by way of a poetry assignment. “I and You” speaks to the power of youth, love and what happens when humans truly connect.

Step Afrika!

7 p.m. Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $17 to $57. porttix.com

Portland Ovations and Indigo Arts Alliance present a joyful and invigorating evening of songs, storytelling, laughter, dance and audience participation. Step Afrika!’s dancers merge percussive styles drawn from African American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances and modern dance and art forms into an enthralling spectacle. You’ll feel their energy course through your own veins and may find yourself being levitated right out of your seat by the power of the performance. Step Afrika!, based in Washington, D.C., was founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams and they’ve toured more than 60 countries. The troupe consists of 14 full-time dancers, all graduates of historically Black colleges.

‘Reefer Madness’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through April 17. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, $20, $18 seniors, $15 children. portlandplayers.org

Is it a coincidence that The Portland Players, who are presenting a musical version of “Reefer Madness,” is located on 420 Cottage Road? We’ll leave that up to you. But what we can say is that the musical was inspired by the 1936 film, and it takes a very tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria that follows when clean-cut kids fall prey to the wacky weed. Their foray into the dark side bursts with sex, violence and evil jazz music, and you had better believe “Reefer Madness” will make you feel high on life as you laugh the night away.

T.S. Eliot’s ‘Four Quartets’ by John Farrell

7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $22 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org

If you’re even a casual fan of poet T.S. Eliot, you’ll want to head to Mayo Street Arts on Saturday. John Farrell is an actor and poet, and he’s artistic director and co-founder of Figures of Speech Theatre. More than a decade go, Farrell was granted permission from the Eliot estate to premiere a one-man recitation of Eliot’s “Four Quartets” that’s filled with themes of memory and the human spirit. Farrell has toured this performance throughout the U.S. and Canada. A Boston native, he grew up in Massachusetts, Holland and France and currently lives in a 250-year-old farmhouse here in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: