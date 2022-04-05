April is National Poetry Month, and the Patten Free Library will be celebrating. April kicks off with a Poetry Walk in Library Park, where visitors can find the work of local, national and international poets in a pop-up poetry installation, including the winners of the 2022 Poetry Contest.

In addition, Gary Lawless of Gulf of Maine Books will conduct a guided Walking with Words Poetry Walk on Thursday, April 28, at 11 a.m.

Archivist & Special Collections Librarian Mary Kate Kwasnik will lead a reading and poetry discussion of works found in the Sagadahoc History and Genealogy Room, including an unpublished poem attributed to Civil War poet Moses Owen.

There will also be a variety of Grab and Go kits for all ages, including blackout and magnetic poetry for teens and a poetry journal for adults.

