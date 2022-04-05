FRANK MORANG, Senior-Indoor track

* Class A state champion, long jump

* SMAA all-star, first-team, senior long jump

* SMAA all-star, first-team, senior triple jump

* SMAA all-star, second-team, senior 55

* SMAA all-star, second-team, senior hurdles

* Captain

Morang loves the sport of track and field and track and field loved him back this winter, as he capped his high school career with a state title and several other accolades.

Morang debuted as a freshman, taking third place at states in the long jump (with a top jump of 20-feet, 4.5-inches) and helping the Stags’ 4×200 relay team to a third-place finish. As a sophomore, Morang was runner-up in both the long jump (21-8.5) and triple jump (44-1) and also placed fourth in the 55 hurdles. After losing out on his junior indoor campaign due to COVID (he did win the long jump and triple jump outdoors), Morang set the tone this winter from the get-go.

In the first meet of the season, Morang won the senior 55, senior high jump and senior long jump. He would dominate in virtually every event all year, then saved his best for the Class A state meet, winning the long jump crown with a jump of 21-9.25 and coming in second to Lewiston’s Jabreel Muhammad-Aceto in the triple jump (44-2). Morang was also part of a runner-up 4×200 relay team. Morang wound up with a state-best finish in both the long jump (21-11.5) and the triple jump (45-6.25).

His next leap will be into the Ivy League, as Morang will attend and compete for Brown University in Rhode Island next year.

It’s fair to say we haven’t heard the last of the great Frank Morang.

Coach John Wilkinson’s comment: “Frank leads by example. Over his four years, you can count the number of practices he has missed on one hand. He is a role model for the underclassmen. The team has been a top-five state finisher numerous times over recent years due to his performances and work ethic. His success comes from a never-quit attitude and an inner drive that pushes him to be better than his last, best performance in every event he competes in.”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Jackson Header (hockey)

2019-20 Quinton Hastings (swimming)

2018-19 Brim Peabody (swimming)

2017-18 Michael Hatch (hockey)

2016-17 Zeb Leavitt (wrestling)

2015-16 Michael O’Donovan (swimming)

2014-15 James Hannigan (hockey)

2013-14 Jake Dixon (track)

2012-13 Trebor Lawton (swimming)

2011-12 Trebor Lawton (swimming)

2010-11 Jack Terwilliger (track)

2009-10 Indiana Faithfull (basketball)

2008-09 Zander Markellos (skiing)

2007-08 Matt Libby (swimming)

2006-07 Matt Libby (swimming)

2005-06 Alex Arthur (hockey)

2004-05 Adam Horgan (hockey)

2003-04 Kevin Marchesi (hockey)

EMMA LIZOTTE, Sophomore-Basketball

SMAA Class AA all-star, first-team

SMAA All-Defensive team

Lizotte starred as a scorer, passer and clutch performer for a Cheverus squad which made history this winter, winning the Gold Ball for the first time.

Lizotte, who had a solid, albeit COVID-abbreviated freshman campaign, anchored the Stags at both ends of the floor this season, blocking shots and grabbing rebounds on the defensive end and putting the ball in the basket and setting up a passel of talented 3-point shooting teammates on offense. With fellow sophomore standout Maddie Fitzpatrick sidelined by injury for half the season, Lizotte’s ability to do it all was critical.

For the season, Lizotte averaged 14.9 points (fifth in the league), 10.4 rebounds (first), 2.2 assists (12th), 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks (third).

Highlights included 16 points in a season-opening win over Bangor, 16 points apiece in victories over Deering and Westbrook, 17 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Portland, 18 points in a victory over Lewiston, a whopping 28 points and 14 rebounds in a second win over Deering, 21 points and 21 rebounds in a second victory over Portland, 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots in a dramatic home win over reigning champion Oxford Hills, 15 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Hampden Academy, 14 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Lewiston and 18 points in a victory over Edward Little.

And that was just the regular season.

Lizotte was equally superb in the playoffs, scoring nine points in a win over Portland in the quarterfinals, tallying 10 points in a semifinal round victory over Hampden Academy, then securing the the Edward “Red” McMann Award as the regional tournament’s outstanding player/sportsperson with a 13 point, 10 rebound performance against Oxford Hills in the Class AA North Final. In the state game, as Cheverus beat Gorham for its first Gold Ball, Lizotte had eight points and four rebounds in the first period alone and wound up with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Stags are champions at last and not for the last time. Not with Emma Lizotte only getting better and better.

Coach Billy Goodman‘s comment: “Emma’s been clutch. She’s been our go-to girl all year. Her work ethic is amazing. It comes from within. She’s mentally and physically tough. She’s worked hard and it’s paid off. I give her credit. I’m lucky to coach her. The sky’s the limit for her.”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Lucia Pompeo (hockey)

2019-20 Lauren Jordan (basketball and track)

2018-19 Victoria Bossong (track)

2017-18 Emma Gallant (track)

2016-17 Annesley Black (Alpine skiing)

2015-16 Emily Turner (track)

2014-15 Abby Longstaff (swimming)

2013-14 Sarah Nappo (swimming)

2012-13 Brooke Flaherty (basketball)

2011-12 Fiona Hendry (track)

2010-11 Caroline Summa (track)

2009-10 Saundrine Lanouette (hockey)

2008-09 Caroline Summa (track)

2007-08 Jessica Groth (track)

2006-07 Jessica Groth (track)

2005-06 Caitlin Barber (Alpine skiing)

2004-05 Jill Horan (swimming)

2003-04 Alana Van Loenen (track)

