Spring Street in Westbrook near its intersection with Eisenhower Drive was closed for more than two hours Tuesday evening following a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Westbrook police in a traffic alert posted around 5 p.m. on the police department’s Facebook page, asked that motorists avoid Spring Street for the foreseeable future due to “a serious motor vehicle crash.”
But a dispatcher for the Westbrook Police Department said the road reopened at 7:30 p.m.
It’s not clear whether anyone was injured. But News Center Maine reported that at least two vehicles were involved in the collision and that one car’s roof had been torn off.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Former corrections officer charged in deadly Gorham crash seeks to have statements thrown out
-
American Journal
Bridge Street sewer pipes in need of repairs will be relined
-
Local & State
Crash in Westbrook forces police to close section of Spring Street
-
American Journal
Westbrook council OKs purchase of three portable messaging signs
-
The Forecaster
Bruzgo resigns from South Portland City Council