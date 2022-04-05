Spring Street in Westbrook near its intersection with Eisenhower Drive was closed for more than two hours Tuesday evening following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Westbrook police in a traffic alert posted around 5 p.m. on the police department’s Facebook page, asked that motorists avoid Spring Street for the foreseeable future due to “a serious motor vehicle crash.”

But a dispatcher for the Westbrook Police Department said the road reopened at 7:30 p.m.

It’s not clear whether anyone was injured. But News Center Maine reported that at least two vehicles were involved in the collision and that one car’s roof had been torn off.

