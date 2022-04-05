Old Orchard Beach Methodist Church, at the corner of Washington and Fountain avenues, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays.

To mark Easter, there will be a Maudy Thursday service, 5 p.m. April 14, and a Good Friday service 6 p.m. April 15.

A sunrise service will be held at the beach at the end of Atlantic Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17, and a service at the church at 10 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: