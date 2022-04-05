ANDREW CHRISTIE, Senior—Alpine skiing

* Class A state champion, slalom

* Class A state champion, giant slalom

* SMAA All-Conference

* SMAA All-Academic

* Captain

Christie wasn’t just the premier Class A boys’ Alpine skier this winter, he was also a team leader and that combination led the big things for the Navigators.

Christie made an immediate impact as a freshman, placing ninth in the giant slalom and 11th in the slalom at the state meet. He wouldn’t return until this winter, as he was in Guatemala, volunteering with Safe Passage as a sophomore, then COVID prevented a postseason a year ago.

This year, Christie left no doubt that he had no peer, finishing first in every race during the regular season and postseason.

At the Class A state meet, Christie won the giant slalom in 1 minute, 41.92 seconds and the slalom in 43.84 seconds.

“I didn’t really know how things were going to shake out,” Christie said. “I just tried to put myself in the best possible place for each race.

“I kind of made it my goal to make everyone else have as much fun as possible and why should I limit that to my teammates? I just felt like encouraging everyone and getting everyone excited was the best way for them to have fun and enjoy ski racing.”

Christie, who also played soccer and runs outdoor track at Falmouth, then qualified for the Eastern High School championships in New Hampshire and capped his season by placing 20th out of 112 skiers.

Andrew Christie waited patiently for his moment on the big stage this winter and he rose to the occasion in most memorable style.

Coach Janelle Day’s comment: “Andrew was the epitome of a team captain. He helped organize his teammates, welcomed everyone, promoted the team, pumped everyone up and brought a general good attitude to every practice and race. Andrew is a talented skier, with a driving passion. His success is due to his own hard work and drive. It was an honor to have Andrew on the team and we will miss him next year.”

Previous winners:



2020-21 Owen Drummey (hockey)

2019-20 A.J. Noyes (Alpine skiing)

2018-19 John Auer (track)

2017-18 Theo Hembre (hockey)

2016-17 Connor Perron (swimming)

2015-16 Thomas Coyne (basketball)

2014-15 Jake Perron (swimming)

2013-14 Joe Lesniak (Alpine skiing)

2012-13 Tom Wilberg (basketball)

2011-12 Jack Cooleen (basketball)

2010-11 Reid Pryzant (track)

2009-10 Stefano Mancini (basketball)

2008-09 Mike Chase (hockey)

2007-08 Tom Winger (track)

2006-07 James Tolan (hockey)

2005-06 Bryant Barr (basketball)

2004-05 Peter Gustavson (hockey)

2003-04 Brandon Bonsey (track)

2002-03 Jon Hutchins (hockey)

2001-02 Garrett Weliever (basketball)

KATE KINLEY, Senior-Hockey

Becky Schaffer Award semifinalist

All-state

Senior all-star

All-Academic

Falmouth’s Hobey Baker Award winner



Captain

Kinley turned heads with her play on the ice and with her leadership and not only did she lead the Navigators deep into the playoffs, she was also recognized as one of the state’s premier players.

Falmouth emerged as a top contender in the South Region this winter and Kinley was a huge reason why, scoring 18 goals and adding a half dozen assists.

Highlights included two goals and two assists in a season-opening victory over Yarmouth/Freeport, four goals in a win over Portland/Deering, two goals and an assist in a Dudley Cup victory over rival Greely and all four goals in a win over Gorham.

In the South Region quarterfinals, Kinley scored twice to lead Falmouth past York and in the semifinals, she put the Navigators ahead of top-seed Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland, but the game would go to overtime, ultimately four of them, before Falmouth dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker.

“We’ve come so far,” said Kinley. “At the start of the year, I didn’t even think we’d do very well. We weren’t great at the start, but we’ve grown and come together.”

Kinley was named a semifinalist for the Becky Schaffer Award, which goes to the state’s top senior player.

The Navigators produced a season to remember and Kate Kinley’s brilliance was a big reason why.

Coach Rob Carrier’s comment: “Kate is every coach’s dream. She’s talented, hardworking, smart and coachable. Her effort is all or nothing and she’ll give everything she has to make herself better and she pushes her teammates to get better as well. Any tip or tidbit of information you give her she remembers and utilizes at the proper moment. She is a complete 200-foot player who can control the game whenever she’s out on the ice. She works tirelessly on her game both in-season and in the offseason and it really paid off for her this year. She has a great attitude and gets along with all her teammates. She’s just a great person to be around.”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Sloane Ginevan (basketball)

2019-20 Anunthaya MacDonell (wrestling)

2018-19 Kayla Sarazin (hockey)

2017-18 Eva Clement (skiing)

2016-17 Evie Clement (hockey)

2015-16 Charlotte Janelle (diving)

2014-15 Ally Hickey (basketball)

2013-14 Anna Morin (skiing)

2012-13 Charlotte Janelle (diving)

2011-12 Megan Fortier (hockey)

2010-11 Nicola Mancini (diving)

2009-10 Sarah Abramson (skiing)

2008-09 Kristin Jackson (swimming)

2007-08 Kristin Jackson (swimming)

2006-07 Alicia Hahn (swimming)

2005-06 Gina Mancini (swimming)

2004-05 Emily Sheldon (swimming)

2003-04 Alison Tozier (swimming)

2002-03 Gina Mancini (swimming)

2001-02 Megan White (diving)

