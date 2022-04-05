BRIAN BROGAN, Senior—Swimming

* Class B state champion, 50 freestyle

* Class B state champion, 100 freestyle

* South Division Southwesterns Swimmer of the Year

* All-state, 50 freestyle

* All-state, 100 freestyle

* All-state, 200 free relay

* All-state, 400 free relay

* All-conference

* Outstanding Swimmer Award

Brogan and the stand-alone Freeport swim team had a season to remember and he capped it with a pair of state titles.

Brogan was unbeatable during the regular season, turning heads in the backstroke and breaststroke as well as the sprint freestyle. At Southwesterns, Brogan won the 50 free in 22.22 seconds and the 100 free in 48.44 seconds. At the Class B state meet, Brogan won the 50 free in 22.2 seconds, then took the 100 free in 48.11 seconds.

Brogan will swim next year at Colby College and will be greatly missed in Freeport.

Coach Tom Green’s comment: “I believe much of Brian’s success comes from a combination of determination, strong work ethic, intellect and a calmness under pressure that comes from his quiet self-confidence. I have rarely seen such a combination in my more than 30 years of coaching. He is also a goal-driven person, has a love of the sport of swimming and great support from his family. All of these things have served him well in his swimming career. It was a pleasure having Brian on the team this year.”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Colby Arsenault (basketball)

2019-20 Caleb Hunter (skiing)

2018-19 Toby Holt (basketball)

2017-18 Toby Holt (basketball)

2016-17 Yacob Olins (skiing)

2015-16 Henry Jaques (track)

2014-15 Blake Enrico (skiing)

2013-14 Harrison Stivers (track)

2012-13 Ryder Bennell (skiing)

2011-12 Taylor Saucier (track)

2010-11 Ryan Collet (skiing)

2009-10 Ryan Collet (skiing)

2008-09 Jon Klages (basketball)

2007-08 Reid Christian (basketball)

2006-07 Danny Mehler (basketball)

2005-06 Nate Fuller (skiing)

2004-05 Dan Sandberg (skiing)

2003-04 Kegan Pettit (hockey)

2002-03 Frank Roy (skiing)

2001-02 Griff Leach (skiing)

MASON BAKER-SCHLENDERING—Senior, Basketball

* Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star

* WMC all-star, first-team

* WMC All-Defensive team

* Achievement Award winner

* Captain

Baker-Schlendering made her presence felt for the Falcons from her freshman year on and she bowed out as one of the Western Maine Conference’s best all-around players, helping a young squad make the tournament and set the stage for future success.

Baker-Schlendering saw ample playing time her first season and helped Freeport reach the regional final. The Falcons were the top seed her sophomore season, but were upset by Yarmouth in the semifinals. After her junior campaign was shortened by COVID, Baker-Schlendering would lead the conference in rebounds (15.8 per game) and place sixth in scoring (13.4 per contest) this winter. She also averaged 2.5 blocks and 2.1 steals.

Highlights included 16 points in a win over Fryeburg Academy, 10 points in a victory over Lake Region, 17 points in a loss to reigning champion Wells, 17 points in a loss to Yarmouth, 16 points and 16 rebounds in a loss to NYA, 19 points and 16 rebounds in a second loss to Yarmouth and 18 points in a loss to Greely.

Following the season, Baker-Schlendering received multiple honors and she’s not done yet. She plans to play basketball and study biochemistry at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York next year.

She certainly left quite a legacy at Freeport. Mason Baker-Schlendering did it all and her teammates were the biggest beneficiaries.

Coach Seth Farrington’s comment: “I could talk about Mason’s stats all day, but her best contribution to a basketball team is her communication skills. I’ve never coached a kid who communicates on a basketball floor as loudly, clearly and concisely as she does. I’ve had the best seat in the house over the last four years to watch her growth not just on the floor but off it as well. I consider myself extremely lucky to coach a student- athlete like Mason and wishing her nothing but the best at St. Lawrence as she continues her academic and playing career.”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Rachel Wall (basketball)

2019-20 Caroline Smith (basketball)

2018-19 Caroline Smith (basketball)

2017-18 Allie Goodman (basketball)

2016-17 Lily Horne (skiing)

2015-16 Lily Johnston (skiing)

2014-15 Emily Johnson (hockey)

2013-14 Nina Davenport (basketball)

2012-13 Nina Davenport (basketball)

2011-12 Elly Bengtsson (skiing)

2010-11 Elly Bengtsson (skiing)

2009-10 Adrian Baker (track)

2008-09 Molly Susla (skiing)

2007-08 Adrian Baker (track)

2006-07 Abby Fuller (swimming)

2005-06 Lucy Garrec (skiing)

2004-05 Logan Crane (track)

2003-04 Logan Crane (track)

2002-03 Jessica Harold (skiing)

2001-02 Molly Pierce (skiing)

