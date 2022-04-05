BIDDEFORD — There’s the merest hint of dill pickle brine in the air after a four-hour “soft opening,” that drew crowds on Sunday. The shop is quiet on a Monday — it is not open for business —but there are people working inside, cleaning, checking with vendors, and getting ready for the big day.

The big day was to be Wednesday, April 6, when George’s Sandwich Shop at 37 Franklin St. would open its doors and offer ham Italians, salami Italians, all veggie Italians, combos, tuna, chicken salad, roast beef and — all the usual, tasty suspects.

The owner wants the public to know that the Italian sandwiches are the same; the hours are the same; and the phone number is the same.

But the owner, Mike Clukey, is new.

After years of working in the business they took over from his parents, John and Joan Ladakakos are hanging up their aprons and passing their slicing knives over to Clukey.

“People come in and have the same sandwich they’ve had since 1948,” said Clukey on Monday. “Why would I change my favorite sandwich?”

That is good news in a city where the closure of George’s Sandwich Shop for the last several weeks was definitely noticed.

Joan Ladakakos said she and her husband had planned to close the shop for good — he has some health issues — and it was shuttered for a bit when Clukey stopped by to talk to Joan.

“I’d heard it was closed and I was devastated,” said Clukey. “I wanted to thank them for the delicious sandwiches they’ve made all these years.” The two had a conversation, and Clukey began exploring the possibilities of purchasing the business.

“Nine days later, the deal was done,” he said.

The history of George’s Sandwich Shop is a familiar one to Biddeford residents. John’s parents, George and Virginia Ladakakos, began making Italian sandwiches at home, and selling them door-to-door in the 1940s. Eventually they opened a storefront. George’s Sandwich Shop moved to the present location on Franklin Street from two doors away in 1998.

John began working in the business when he was 14 years old.

To say it is a landmark is an understatement. The line of customers is often out the door.

Clukey, who has a day job in IT, said his stepson, John Gaudet, will manage the sandwich shop. Joining him will be Megan Marcello, who has worked at George’s for 15 years, and some others.

Clukey is no stranger to the food industry and to hard work. In addition to his day job, he has operated a food cart in his free time for the past 15 years, wrapping up that business on the weekend at Hilltop Boilers in Newfield at a maple event. As well, he is the lead singer for the band The Cover Tones.

“I don’t like to sit around,” he said. “I don’t do that very well. I don’t like having idle time.”

Joan Ladakakos said she and John are grateful for the generations of loyal customers at George’s Sandwich Shop — they have been serving the fourth generation of the shop’s original customers — and a whole lot of brand-new ones.

Clukey himself is a relative newcomer to George’s sandwiches — the central Maine native who moved to the area in the mid-2000s had his first around 2018 and has been enjoying them ever since.

“We wish Mike and his family nothing but the best and we give them 100 percent support,” said Ladakakos. She said she will be helping for a bit, through the transition.

“It means a lot to me,” said Clukey.

George’s Sandwich Shop will be open Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

