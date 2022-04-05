RYAN MOORE, Senior—Hockey

* Class B South all-star, first-team

* Class B South Senior All-Star

* Evans Spear Award finalist

* Captain

Moore was simply a winner from the moment he first put on a Greely uniform and this winter, he overcame injury to lead the Rangers deep into the playoffs yet again.

Moore started as a freshman and helped Greely win the Class B state title, tallying 16 points in the process, as he was named to the All-Rookie team. The Rangers repeated his sophomore season, as he scored 18 goals and added 14 assists and was named a second-team all-star, and after his junior campaign was abbreviated by the pandemic, Moore and Company excelled again this winter.

Despite missing the first five games with a back injury, Moore finished with 10 goals and 14 assists in just 17 games and also anchored the defense.

Highlights included a hat trick in his first game, versus York, a goal and four assists in a Dudley Cup victory over rival Falmouth and a goal in a win over Gorham.

In the playoffs, Moore had a goal and an assist in a quarterfinal round win over Kennebunk, scored twice in a semifinal round victory over Cape Elizabeth and had a goal and two assists in regional final round loss to eventual state champion Brunswick.

Moore’s teams went 60-16-1 during his four seasons.

To say Ryan Moore is a winner is undeniable and to say he’s irreplaceable is an epic understatement.

Coach Barry Mothes’ comment: “Ryan has had a truly outstanding high school hockey career and has contributed so much to our program. He played a key role in his first two years of high school moving up to play wing with his brother Andy and played against everybody’s top players game-in and game-out as a young player. He loved to compete and was a steady force on those two state championship teams. Obviously the 2020-21 season was a very difficult and challenging one on many levels, but it was rewarding to see Ryan and a big group of great senior players get a chance to have a full season this year, to play in front of some big crowds and to get a chance to compete in the playoffs and win some playoff games in front of big home crowds and get to a regional final. Ryan faced a lot of challenges to get healthy and mobile and comfortable enough to play and he put in a lot of work and effort away from the rink with physical therapy and massage therapy and stretching and strength-building to make it possible to play. It took him a while to feel strong and confident enough to rejoin the team, but once he did, his impact was obvious and deeply significant. I’m very happy for him that he was able to have the kind of senior season he and the team did. I know it meant a lot to Ryan to be a captain and leader these past two years and play with a lot of close friends and teammates, including his younger brother, Charlie. The Moore Brothers have certainly had a great run with some overlapping of their careers and a chance to play together and play some exciting, successful hockey. I think it has meant a lot to all of them and their parents and grandparents and it has been a pleasure to work with all of them on a daily basis. Ryan has left a very impressive mark on Greely hockey, not only as a player but also as a teammate and leader.”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Leif Harvey (Nordic skiing)

2019-20 Andy Moore (hockey)

2018-19 Jackson Williams (hockey)

2017-18 Zach Brown (basketball)

2016-17 Matt McDevitt (basketball)

2015-16 Axel Lindsay (Alpine skiing)

2014-15 Kyle Kramlich (hockey)

2013-14 Jonathan Dunnett (swimming)

2012-13 Nick Vogel (wrestling)

2011-12 Dan Spencer (swimming)

2010-11 Dan Spencer (swimming)

2009-10 Mark McCauley (track)

2008-09 Kevin Hart (hockey)

2007-08 Nathan Mecray (swimming)

2006-07 Nathan Mecray (swimming)

2005-06 Drew Bowden (hockey)

2004-05 Ben Knowles (skiing)

2003-04 Kerry Burke (track)

2002-03 John Loren (track)

2001-02 Tim Apuzzo (basketball)

CHELSEA GRAIVER, Senior—Basketball

* Miss Maine Basketball semifinalist

* Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star

* Bob Butler Award finalist

* WMC all-star, first-team

* WMC Senior-All-Star

* Captain

Graiver went from being the best player no one was talking about to a player who simply couldn’t be ignored, as she dazzled on stages big and small and led Greely to a surprising berth in the Class A state final.

Graiver played her freshman season at Falmouth, then came to Greely as a sophomore and was part of a regional finalist, playing alongside the likes of Camille Clement, Brooke Obar and Mollie Obar, who all went on to play in college. After a shortened junior campaign, Graiver emerged as a superstar this season, saving her best for the biggest games.

Graiver wound up third in the Western Maine Conference in both scoring (17.4 points) and assists (4.8) and also averaged 2.8 steals per contest (good for 10th).

Highlights included 22 points in a season-opening win at Fryeburg Academy, 28 points in a victory over Gray-New Gloucester, 19 points in a win over York, 23 points in a victory over Freeport, 27 points in a win over Falmouth, 17 in a loss to Wells, 16 points in a second win over Fryeburg Academy, 29 points in an upset victory at Wells, 28 points in a second win over Freeport and 21 points in a second victory over Gray-New Gloucester in the regular season finale.

As great as Graiver was in the regular season, she was just getting warmed up for a postseason to remember.

In a quarterfinal round victory over reigning state champion Marshwood, Graiver had 16 points, seven assists, four steals and four rebounds. In the semifinals, where Greely held off Falmouth, Graiver had a game-high 24 points, as well as seven rebounds. The Rangers then avenged a regular season loss and upset top-ranked Brunswick in the regional final, as Graiver had a game-high 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists and was named the regional tournament’s MVP. Greely lost to Skowhegan in the state final, but Graiver left no doubt that she was a special talent, tallying 32 points in her swan song, while also collecting four rebounds and dishing out three assists.

““I couldn’t ask for a better run to end my senior year, other than winning the Gold Ball,” Graiver said.

Graiver will play at Stonehill College next year and her best is yet to come. Bet against her at your own peril.

Coach Todd Flaherty’s comment: “Chelsea put on a show all year. She showed how special she is. She carried us in many games. We just get the ball to her and let her go. She shows up every day. Her senior season I would stack up against anybody’s. We didn’t get the Gold Ball, but she had such an impact on our team this season.”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Camille Clement (basketball)

2019-20 Leah Walker (hockey)

2018-19 Anna DeWolfe (basketball)

2017-18 Courtney Sullivan (hockey)

2016-17 Nettie Cunningham (skiing)

2015-16 Danita Storey (hockey)

2014-15 Ashley Storey (basketball)

2013-14 Elyse Dinan (skiing)

2012-13 Sarah Easterling (swimming)

2011-12 Emma Seymour (hockey)

2010-11 Sarah Easterling (swimming)

2009-10 Sarah Easterling (swimming)

2008-09 Sara Schad (swimming)

2007-08 Becky O’Brien (track)

2006-07 Dani Cyr (hockey)

2005-06 Becky O’Brien (track)

2004-05 Rebecca Furey (track)

2003-04 Steph Ginn (basketball)

2002-03 Abby Chapman (track)

2001-02 Mandy Bowden (skiing)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: