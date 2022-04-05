It is now the custom for Maine real estate brokers to customize template purchase and sale agreements to include, among many changes, leaseback provisions.

Attorney involvement in these transactions is as rare as a unicorn sighting.

Where else in our society can unlicensed laymen provide legal counsel regarding the transfer of million-dollar assets? Why do the state and the Maine Bar Association remain silent on this issue?

Ariella Nasuti
South Portland

letter to the editor
