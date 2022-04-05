CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who swilled wine and stole a book while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Monday.
Jason Riddle, of Keene, pleaded guilty in November to two misdemeanors, theft of government property, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Riddle, who was sentenced in federal court in Washington, D.C., also was fined over $700.
His lawyers asked for 30 months of probation, followed by community service. They didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
“Jason acted impulsively, but not violently,” they said in a court document. They said Riddle has been a law-abiding citizen after the riot and has “done nothing to suggest that he intends to steal, harm others, or unlawfully disrupt government administration.”
Riddle had detailed his experiences in a television interview. The supporter of former President Trump said he has no regrets about joining the mob that entered the Capitol, but criticized those who committed acts of vandalism and violence.
While inside the building he found a liquor cabinet inside a lawmaker’s office and helped himself to some wine.
An affidavit says Riddle also admitted he took a leather-bound book titled “Senate Procedure,” which he sold for $40.
