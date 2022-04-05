LOGAN WELCH, Senior—Basketball

WMC All-Conference, second-team



WMC Senior All-Star

Coach’s Award winner

Welch was a 3-pointer shooter extraordinaire and that was just the beginning of his story in a season which saw him hit big shots and lead NYA to another successful campaign.

Welch transferred to NYA from St. Dom’s for his sophomore season and immediately became a starter and key contributor. Welch helped the Panthers reach the Class C South semifinals. After his junior season was shortened by COVID, Welch bowed out with a terrific senior campaign.

Welch led NYA by scoring 14.4 points per game (eighth-best in the conference), made 50 3-pointers (second in the conference) and also averaged 2.1 steals per contest (10th in the league).

Highlights included 18 points in a season-opening loss to St. Dom’s, 21 points in a close loss to Poland, 14 points in a win over Seacoast Christian, 21 points in a victory over Sacopee Valley, 14 points in a win over Rangeley, 17 points in a victory over Richmond, 21 points in a win over Old Orchard Beach, 20 points in a second win over Sacopee Valley and 21 points in a second victory over Seacoast Christian. Welch then bowed out with a dozen points in a preliminary round playoff loss to Carrabec.

Welch plans to play at Thomas College in Waterville next year, as he’ll take his long-range shooting acumen to the next level.

Coach Jason Knight’s comment: “Logan’s ability to score has been a key part of our team success these past few years and was particularly important this past season, as he elevated his play to be our leading scorer. His commitment to off-season training last summer not only focused on expanding his offensive skills, but also agility and strength improvements. That work paid dividends to make him a more well-rounded player this season, especially on the defensive end. One of the most committed basketball players I’ve coached, his work ethic and passion for the sport and his team will be missed, but Logan leaves a valuable example for others to follow.”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Chris Hamblett (basketball)

2019-20 Te’Andre King (basketball)

2018-19 Te’Andre King (basketball)

2017-18 Brent Rickett (hockey)

2016-17 Jake Malcom (basketball)

2015-16 Bobby Murray (hockey)

2014-15 Brad Potter (hockey)

2013-14 Michael McIntosh (track)

2012-13 T.J. Daigler (hockey)

2011-12 Asad Dahia (basketball)

2010-11 Ian Moore (skiing)

2009-10 Henry Sterling (track)

2008-09 Henry Sterling (track)

2007-08 Ian Nichols (swimming)

2006-07 Chris Engel (swimming)

2005-06 Rob Carpenter (track)

2004-05 Tim DeLuca (basketball)

2003-04 Dan Bartlett (hockey)

2002-03 Steve Lawrence (hockey)

2001-02 Matt Smith (hockey)

ANGEL HUNTSMAN, Junior—Basketball

* WMC Class C all-star, first-team

* WMC All-Defensive team

* Athletic Council winner

* Team MVP

* Captain

Huntsman’s legend continues to grow and her brilliance on the hardwood added a memorable chapter this winter.

Huntsman was named NYA Winter Athlete of the Year during the abbreviated 2021 season, then was honored again this fall after leading the Panthers girls’ soccer team to a Class D title. This winter, the Panthers came agonizingly close to their first state game in four decades and Huntsman led the way, by the playing her point guard role to a tee.

Huntsman was second in the Western Maine Conference in assists (6.5 per game), wound up sixth in steals (3.5), 10th in points (10.4) and also averaged 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Highlights included 11 points in a season-opening win over St. Dom’s, nine points, 10 assists and five steals in a victory over Poland, a double-double of 14 points and 12 assists in a win over Seacoast Christian, 12 points and seven steals in a victory over Traip Academy, six points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a win over Waynflete, 13 points in a loss to reigning Class B champion Wells, 17 points, six assists and five steals in a victory over Richmond, 10 points and nine assists in a second win over Poland, 16 points in a second victory over Old Orchard Beach, 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a second win over Traip Academy and 10 points and 12 assists in a victory over Sacopee Valley.

Huntsman continued to stuff the stat sheet in the playoffs, tallying 16 points, seven assists and five steals in a preliminary round win over Monmouth Academy, 15 points in a semifinal round victory over Carrabec and 12 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in a heartbreaking regional final loss to undefeated, eventual state champion Hall-Dale.

Huntsman is taking up lacrosse this spring, then has one more school year to lead NYA to greatness before she’ll likely show up on a college court in the not too distant future. Catch her brilliance while you can.

Coach Tom Robinson’s comment: “Angel’s a college-level player. She’s unbelievable. Angel makes us go. She fits the style we love to play. up-tempo, exciting basketball. Her ability to handle full-court pressure with her ball-handling skills makes it tough for teams to press. Her ability to get other players involved with her passing to the open teammate along with her excellent court vision allows her to advance the ball quickly and is the best I have seen. Angel has been a three-year starter and two-time captain. She is a competitor and works extremely hard on her individual skills while being an effective pass-first point guard, which is a great combination. ”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Angel Huntsman (basketball)

2019-20 Lauren Powers (hockey)

2018-19 Catherine Reid (basketball)

2017-18 Maggie Larson (basketball)

2016-17 Isabelle See (track)

2015-16 Sonia Lin (swimming)

2014-15 Alex Barnes (hockey)

2013-14 Sonia Lin (swimming)

2012-13 Sonia Lin (swimming)

2011-12 Morgan Scully (basketball)

2010-11 Blair Haggett (basketball)

2009-10 Emily McKinnon (swimming)

2008-09 Courtney Dumont (hockey)

2007-08 Courtney Dumont (hockey)

2006-07 Ingrid Knowles (Nordic skiing)

2005-06 Ingrid Knowles (Nordic skiing)

2004-05 Kathryn Engel (swimming)

2003-04 Teddy Fortin (hockey)

2002-03 Bobbi Dennison (basketball)

2001-02 Ashley Spicer (basketball)

