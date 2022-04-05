Boys’ Team

JONAS ALLEN—Yarmouth basketball

Allen’s stint as Yarmouth’s coach was short, but did it ever end sweetly. Allen built the Clippers into a championship contender, then, in his final game on the bench, led them to the Class B state title in breathtaking fashion.

For building a program, changing a culture and bringing home a Gold Ball, Jonas Allen is The Forecaster’s choice as our Northern edition Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

Allen was also chosen Coach of the Year in 2021.

Allen took over the Yarmouth program in 2018, a season which saw the Clippers lose in the Class B South quarterfinals. The following year, Yarmouth didn’t even qualify for the tournament, but the turnaround began in the COVID-shortened 2021 campaign when the Clippers went 8-2 and this year, there was no one better in Class B.

An overtime win over York in the opener sparked a 9-0 start to the campaign, but there were challenges, as Yarmouth had to deal with COVID (Allen even missed one game), a daunting schedule and the need for a third scorer to support senior standouts Peter Psyhogeos and Matt Waeldner.

The Clippers were able to overcome, going 15-3 and earning the No. 2 seed for the Class B South tournament. Yarmouth then got tested in the semifinals, regional final and state final, but Allen pushed the right buttons and wins over York, Medomak Valley and Ellsworth ensued.

“Everything in our program is about learning life lessons,” Allen said. “For us, our character is defined by how we respond during difficult times, not when things are going great. The kids believed it. From the beginning to the end, we overcame. It goes back to the belief these kids have in themselves. They’re winners.”

After the season, Allen announced he was stepping down, bringing a sudden end to his time on the sidelines.

But for Jonas Allen, our Northern edition boys’ team Winter Coach of the Year, the story was quality, not quantity, and he’ll long be remembered as a championship team architect.

Previous winners:

2020-21 Jonas Allen (Yarmouth basketball)

2019-20 Tip Kimball (Falmouth skiing)

2018-19 Barry Mothes (Greely hockey)

2017-18 Bill Ridge (Freeport basketball)

2016-17 Travis Seaver (Greely basketball)

2015-16 Dave Halligan (Falmouth basketball)

2014-15 Dave St. Pierre (Yarmouth hockey)

2013-14 Rob Hale (Greely swimming)

2012-13 Deron Barton (Falmouth hockey)

2011-12 Adam Smith (Yarmouth basketball)

2010-11 Adam Smith (Yarmouth basketball)

2009-10 Marc Halsted (Yarmouth hockey)

2008-09 Barry Mothes (Greely hockey)

2007-08 Craig Sickels (Freeport basketball)

2006-07 Adam Smith (Yarmouth basketball)

2005-06 Jorma Kurry (Falmouth track)

2004-05 Scott Rousseau (Falmouth hockey)

2003-04 Barry Mothes (Greely hockey)

2002-03 John Maloney (Yarmouth basketball)

2001-02 Scott Matusovich (Yarmouth hockey)

Girls’ team

TODD FLAHERTY-Greely basketball

Greely’s girls’ basketball team has entered several recent seasons expected to win a state title and often, the Rangers lived up to the billing.

This winter, Greely wasn’t expected to do much of anything, but on the afternoon of March 5, the Rangers found themselves in the Class A state final again.

And while Greely wasn’t able to bring home the big prize, the season was an absolute success, as coach Todd Flaherty rode the talents of Chelsea Graiver and Company to another deep tournament run.

For instilling belief and creating a regional champion, Todd Flaherty gets The Forecaster’s nod as our Northern edition Winter Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Flaherty also was honored in 2021.

Flaherty played basketball at Morse, coached in the Morse system for 15 years and spent three years as a coach at St. Dom’s. He then took over a Greely program rich in talent and high in expectations in 2016. The Rangers lost in the regional final his first year, but Anna DeWolfe, Camille Clement, Brooke Obar and Company won the next two Class A state titles. After DeWolfe left to play at Fordham University, Greely then got to the Class A South Final in 2020 before losing to eventual champion Marshwood.

After losing out on the postseason due to the pandemic a year ago, but still going 11-1, Flaherty and the Rangers really turned heads this winter.

Greely found itself 2-2 early, but as Graiver emerged as one of the state’s elite players and got plenty of help from the supporting cast, the Rangers went 11-2 down the stretch, won their final five, then were even better in the playoffs.

Greely, ranked second in Class A South, knocked off Marshwood in the quarterfinals, held off Falmouth in the semifinals, then outlasted top-seeded Brunswick in the regional final. The Rangers finally met their match in undefeated Skowhegan in the state game, losing, 60-46, but what a run it was.

“The second game we played, I used the term unwatchable,” Flaherty said. “We’ve come so far to be able to compete for the state championship, so I’m really proud.”

Greely probably won’t be the favorite next winter either, but it wouldn’t be wise to bet against the Rangers. As long as Todd Flaherty, our Northern edition girls’ team Winter Coach of the Year, is leading the way, anything is possible.

Previous winners:

2020-21 Todd Flaherty (Greely basketball)

2019-20 Dawn Armandi (Falmouth basketball)

2018-19 Seth Farrington (Freeport basketball)

2017-18 Mike Hart (Freeport basketball)

2016-17 John Folan (Greely track)

2015-16 Christina Strong (Yarmouth basketball)

2014-15 Joel Rogers (Greely basketball)

2013-14 Jeff Haley (Yarmouth/Freeport hockey)

2012-13 Nate Guerin (Greely hockey)

2011-12 Jay Lowery (Yarmouth basketball)

2010-11 Mark Ouellette (Greely Alpine skiing)

2009-10 Rob Hale (Greely swimming)

2008-09 Billy Goodman (Greely basketball)

2007-08 Nick Nash (Yarmouth basketball)

2006-07 George Conant (Falmouth basketball)

2005-06 John Keyes (Falmouth swimming)

2004-05 John Folan (Greely track)

2003-04 Jim Seavey (Greely basketball)

2002-03 Jim Seavey (Greely basketball)

2001-02 Eric Austin (NYA basketball)

