A South Portland hiker injured in a fall from a fire tower in New Hampshire was listed in satisfactory condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Tuesday.

Matt Kopyt, 25, was hiking Mt. Kearsarge North with a friend on Sunday when he fell from the top of the stairs of the fire tower at the summit and landed at the base of the tower. He had to be airlifted to a local hospital, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Service.

Kopyt sustained serious head injuries from the impact of the fall. His hiking companion rendered first aid and another hiker who witnessed the fall called 911 for assistance.

The Army National Guard Aviation Unit responded by sending a medevac helicopter to the summit.

The helicopter crew was able to extract Kopyt using a hoist and a rescue seat around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. He was initially taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: