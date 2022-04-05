OWEN MALONEY, Senior-Basketball

Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist

SMAA Class AA Defensive Player of the Year

SMAA Class AA all-star, first-team

SMAA Senior all-star

Captain

Everyone connected to the South Portland boys’ basketball program wanted to win an elusive Gold Ball this winter. Owen Maloney wanted it perhaps more than anyone and he capped his time in a Red Riots uniform by cradling the trophy after playing an integral role in his team’s stirring title run.

Maloney came naturally to the sport, as his father, John Maloney, has coached for years at the high school level, and his older sister, Brianne, was a star for the South Portland girls’ team (and the school’s Winter Athlete of the Year in 2014).

Owen Maloney joined the Red Riots varsity as a freshman and played a key role as a sophomore as South Portland went undefeated until being upset by Thornton Academy in overtime of the regional final. Maloney’s junior season was abbreviated by COVID, but this winter, he closed in style, leading the Red Riots to their first championship since 1992.

During the regular season, Maloney was first in the SMAA in steals (2.8 per contest), 12th in the league with a 10.6 points per game average, placed sixth in assists (2.6), averaged 3.3 rebounds and hit 32 percent of his 3-pointers, as well as 82 percent of his foul shots.

Highlights included 22 points in a season-opening win over Noble, 18 points in a victory at Thornton Academy, 19 points in a win over Sanford, 14 points in a win over Deering and 11 points and four steals in a regular season-ending victory over Portland.

Maloney was then exceptional in the Red Riots’ run to the state title, scoring 15 points in a quarterfinal round win over Noble, posting 10 points and six rebounds in a semifinal round victory over Bonny Eagle, scoring 12 points and adding five assists and four rebounds in a regional final win over Thornton Academy, then scoring 15 points in the state game, a victory over Oxford Hills.

“It’s the perfect storybook ending,” Maloney said. “We had the loss vs. TA sophomore year, COVID last year and no playoffs, now finally, a state championship. Dealing with the adversity makes this sweeter.”

Maloney will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Maine next year and while he’ll now turn his attention to Orono, rest assured his contributions will never be forgotten in South Portland.

Coach Kevin Millington’s comment: “Owen’s the most underappreciated player in the state. He’s a poster boy for the program. He’s SP through and through. He’s wanted to win since he stepped in as a freshman. He’s what you want your program to represent. He’s high-character. Every single kid on the team loves him. When he played well, we played well. Owen impacts the game in so many ways. He’s as fundamental as they get. He’s an elite defender, a great shooter, he gets to the rim. He’s the defensive player of the year in our conference, he’s a great offensive player and his mindset is really contagious with the rest of the team.”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Cullen Adams (hockey)

2019-20 Liam McGibbon (hockey)

2018-19 Liam McGibbon (hockey)

2017-18 Noah Malone (basketball)

2016-17 Ruay Bol (basketball)

2015-16 Jack Fiorini (basketball)

2014-15 Andrew Whipple (hockey)

2013-14 Andrew Whipple (hockey)

2012-13 Tanner Hyland (basketball)

2011-12 Chad MacWhinnie (swimming)

2010-11 Tommy Ellis (hockey)

2009-10 Zach Horton (hockey)

2008-09 Keegan Hyland (basketball)

2007-08 Nick Wright (basketball)

2006-07 Coleman Findlay (basketball)

2005-06 Tim Clark (hockey)

2004-05 Andrew Cousins (basketball)

2003-04 Max Ludwig (track)

2002-03 Ethan Gato (track)

2001-02 Jesse Ludwig (track)

MARINA BASSETT, Freshman-Hockey

* All-state

As a freshman, Bassett stepped right on to a talented varsity team and scored big goal after big goal to help the Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete co-op squad enjoy another terrific campaign.

Bassett scored 25 goals and assisted 21 others, as Cape/SP/Waynflete wound up ranked first in the South Region.

Highlights were plentiful and included four goals and two assists in her debut, a win over St. Dom’s, two goals and an assist in a come-from-behind victory over Edward Little/Leavitt, a goal and an assist in a win over Biddeford, three goals in a victory over Gorham, a goal and an assist in a loss to eventual regional champion Scarborough, two goals in a come-from-behind win over Cheverus and the tying and winning goals in an overtime victory over eventual state champion Lewiston.

Bassett rose to the occasion in the playoffs as well, scoring a goal and adding two assists in a quarterfinal round victory over Portland/Deering and scoring a goal and assisting on the winner as Cape/SP/Waynflete outlasted Falmouth in a four-overtime semifinal round epic. Cape/SP/Waynflete was then ousted by Scarborough in the regional final.

But what a debut it was and for Marina Bassett, the prolific scoring and the winning will only continue.

Coach Bob Mills’ comment: “Marina was the engine that propelled much of our offense. An elite stickhandler and strong skater, she has the ability to create opportunities from just about any situation. Marina has proven her ability to score big goals when the team needs it, but is equally effective in setting up her teammates for goals. Marina loves the sport and works very hard to improve her skill set.”

Previous winners:

2020-21 Kiley Matthews (swimming)

2019-20 Maggie Whitmore (basketball)

2018-19 Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe (track)

2017-18 Meghan Graff (basketball)

2016-17 Juliana Selser (track)

2015-16 Maddie Hasson (basketball)

2014-15 Maddie Hasson (basketball)

2013-14 Brianne Maloney (basketball)

2012-13 Danica Gleason (basketball)

2011-12 Nyajock Pan (track)

2010-11 Abby Hasson (basketball)

2009-10 Danielle DiBiase (basketball)

2008-09 Brianna Hawkins (basketball)

2007-08 Curry Girr (diving)

2006-07 Kelsey Flaherty (basketball)

2005-06 Christina Aceto (basketball)

2004-05 Whitney Morrow (basketball)

2003-04 Courtney Albin (track)

2002-03 Abby Lesneski (basketball)

2001-02 Abby Lesneski (basketball)

