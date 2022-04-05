Boys’ team:

ERIC FRENCH-Scarborough swimming

Lead your program to a first-ever championship and you’re bound to get recognition.

But Eric French is more than just the title-winning coach of the Scarborough boys’ swim team, he’s created an elite program and the fun is just beginning.

For leading the Red Storm to the pinnacle and setting the stage for more triumph in the future, Eric French is The Forecaster’s choice for our Southern edition Winter Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

French took over the Red Storm boys’ and girls’ program in 2010 and has had them consistently in the top 10 at states, but reaching the pinnacle was another story.

Until this winter.

Scarborough’s boys, riding the talents of Athlete of the Meet Jack Pillsbury, as well as Ethan Schulz, Yandy Placeres and Brennan Fravert, defeated Falmouth, Bangor and South Portland to capture the elusive crown.

“At the beginning of the season, I knew we had some pretty good pieces,” French said. “We knew we had some top talent. It was a matter of putting it all together. These guys worked hard all season long,”

Winning breeds winning and it’s likely the Red Storm have many more coronations in their future. Especially with Eric French, our Southern edition boys’ team Winter Coach of the Year, pushing the buttons.

Previous winners:

2020-21 Kevin Millington (South Portland basketball)

2019-20 Jake Rutt (Cape Elizabeth hockey)

2018-19 Joe Robinson (South Portland hockey)

2017-18 Phil Conley (Scarborough basketball)

2016-17 Jim Ray (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2015-16 Derek Veilleux (Scarborough track)

2014-15 Norm Gagne (Scarborough hockey)

2013-14 Joe Robinson (South Portland hockey)

2012-13 Phil Conley (South Portland basketball)

2011-12 Derek Veilleux (Scarborough track)

2010-11 Jim Ray (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2009-10 Joe Robinson (South Portland hockey)

2008-09 Derek Veilleux (Scarborough track)

2007-08 Phil Conley (South Portland basketball).

2006-07 Tony DiBiase (South Portland basketball)

2005-06 Jay Mazur (Scarborough hockey)

2004-05 Jason Tremblay (Cape Elizabeth hockey)

2003-04 Jim Ray (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2002-03 Matt Townsend (Scarborough basketball)

2001-02 Paul Brogan (South Portland indoor track)

Girls’ team:

TAYLOR FOWLER-Scarborough hockey

Scarborough’s girls’ hockey team had its hands full this winter with low numbers and a daunting schedule, but at season’s end, the Red Storm found themselves in the state championship game.

It wasn’t an easy road to navigate, but Scarborough persevered and much of the credit has to go to the Red Storm’s coach, Taylor Fowler.

And in light of the Red Storm’s success and ability to overcome, The Forecaster is naming Taylor Fowler our Southern edition Winter Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Fowler took over the Scarborough program in 2019 and led it to the regional final her first season, losing to Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete. Last winter was basically a lost season, as COVID wiped out almost the whole slate.

This season, Fowler had just 13 girls to work with, but there was no shortage of talent and the Red Storm rose to the occasion.

Especially when it mattered most.

Scarborough started with a 6-1 loss to Cheverus, but then went 5-0-1 before a COVID pause left it idle for over three weeks. The Red Storm struggled late, losing three out of four games in one stretch, and were ranked third when the playoffs began.

But behind the goaltending brilliance of senior AJ Swett and some timely goal scoring, Scarborough went on a run, handling Biddeford in the quarterfinals. outlasting Cheverus in a triple-overtime epic in the semifinals, then upsetting top-ranked Cape/SP/Waynflete in the regional final.

While the Red Storm lost, 3-0, to Lewiston in the state final, the season was a rousing success.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” said Fowler. “We’re upset to not win, but we’re proud we made it this far. The girls did everything we could.”

With nine of this year’s 13 players graduating, the future of the Scarborough program is very much up in the air, but as long as Taylor Fowler, our Southern edition girls’ team Coach of the Year, is in the equation, look for the Red Storm to remain among the finest teams in the state.

Previous winners:

2020-21 Bob Mills (Cape/SP/Waynflete hockey)

2019-20 Bob Mills (Cape/SP/Waynflete hockey)

2018-19 Mike Giordano (Scarborough basketball)

2017-18 Mike Giordano (Scarborough basketball)

2016-17 Ben Raymond (Cape Elizabeth swimming)

2015-16 Lynne Hasson (South Portland basketball)

2014-15 Chris Casterella (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2013-14 Caitlin Cashman (Scarborough hockey)

2012-13 Chris Casterella (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2011-12 Tom Maines (Scarborough basketball)

2010-11 Chris Roberts (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2009-10 Jim Seavey (Scarborough basketball)

2008-09 Chris Roberts (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2007-08 Bre Fortiguerra (Scarborough hockey)

2006-07 Ron Kelly (Scarborough track)

2005-06 Deven Morrill (Cape Elizabeth Nordic skiing)

2004-05 Ron Kelly (Scarborough track)

2003-04 Mike Giordano (South Portland basketball)

2002-03 Kerry Kertes (Cape Elizabeth swimming)

2001-02 Tim Kipp (Scarborough swimming)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: