Two businesses in Gray were damaged when a sport utility vehicle veered off the road and struck the buildings’ exterior Tuesday afternoon.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, 58-year-old Kenneth Plummer, told police he lost control of his sport utility vehicle because he was choking on a piece of food.

Plummer’s SUV collided with the front of Goody’s Pizzeria and the Atlantic Real Estate Network office at 7 Main St., around 3:25 p.m.

Plummer was traveling southbound on Main Street when he started choking on a piece of food, Capt. Kerry Joyce said in a statement. The collision caused minor structural and cosmetic damage to the buildings, but Plummer’s SUV was disabled and was towed from the scene.

Goody’s Pizzeria told customers in a Facebook post that it was hit by a car, but said no one was hurt. The pizza shop said it expects to be open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Main Street remained open following the crash, but traffic passing through the area was delayed for about an hour.

