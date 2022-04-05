Craft fair – Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., White Rock Grange, 33 Wilson Road, Gorham. More than two dozen crafters and vendors offering items for Easter, Mother’s Day and hostess gifts. See facebook.com/whiterockgrange380 for details.

Indoor yard sale – Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m-2 p.m., American Legion Post 197, 300 Conant St. (Route 25), Westbrook. Table rentals $15; contact Cathy Clements at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: