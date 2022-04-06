A local man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his motorcycle collided with a car on Route 127 in Woolwich.
Benson Gilmore, 68, was thrown from his 1981 Honda CBX when it crashed into a Toyota Camry operated by 27-year-old Lucas Haferman of Woolwich, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said in a release Wednesday. Haferman was not injured.
Haferman had slowed down for a U.S. Postal Service truck that was pulling over to make a delivery when the motorcycle struck his vehicle from behind. Benson was wearing a helmet, but sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter from Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
The collision took place around 10:28 a.m. Merry said Route 127 was closed to traffic for over two hours and did not reopen until 1 p.m.
