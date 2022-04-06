It’s faerie house time. Build a faerie house to welcome the faeries back to the garden at Kennebunk Free Library. Faerie houses will be accepted at the library from April 19-May 3. Participants are asked to build a house with a base no larger than 14 inches by 14 inches, and no taller than 30 inches. Houses should use natural materials only. There will be a selection of natural materials available in the library starting April 4.

All faerie houses submitted to the library by May 3 will receive a certificate from the Seacoast Garden Club. Participants can stop by the Faerie Festival on May 7 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and find Miss Maria to receive certificates. Faerie houses will be on display at the library through May 14. May 14 is the last day to pick up faerie houses.

Participants who prefer to keep their faerie house at home can take a photo and send it to [email protected] by May 3. The photos will be shared on the library’s social media outlets.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Bohemian Sunday Poetry Readings scheduled

WePoets & Verse founder Madeleine Tunison, with and Patricia Davenport and Quincy Moy will host the poetry

series Bohemian Sunday Poetry Readings on April 24 at the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk. The event will take place 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

WePoets celebrate poetry in the Kennebunks and welcomes patrons are invited listen to poets Kate Cheney Chappell, Marylyn Wentworth, Paul Beach, Susan O’Neil and Helen Rousseau read their original poetry.

For more information, visit www.wepoets.weebly.com.

STEAM To Go kits available at library

Looking for an activity with a side of STEAM? Kennebunk Free Library is offering STEAM To Go kits for grades K and up with all the supplies for an experiment or activity. No registration required, available while supplies last.

Kits will be available in the library and curbside by request. The library will offer materials to create butterfly feeders. Learn how to attract butterflies with recycled materials, plus metamorphosis and butterfly facts. Kits are available as of April 1.

Take-and-make kits for children offered

Looking to get crafty? Kennebunk Free Library will offer take-and-make craft kits with all the materials to make a craft or two. No registration is required, available while supplies last. Kits will be available in the library and curbside by request.

The library will offer crafts to celebrate springtime. The kits will be available as of April 1.

Book stacks for children

Kennebunk Free Library is offering stacks of library items handpicked by a librarian. A library card is required. Those interested in the children’s book stacks should fill out the Google form and provide information about interests and the types of things most likely to be borrowed. For more information, email [email protected] or call 985-2173.

Tea and Tales features Titanic

It’s April 10, 1912, exactly 110 years ago, passengers of the RMS Titanic, a British liner operated by the White Star Line, were lining up to board the luxury liner for its maiden voyage from Southampton, UK, to New York City.

Join the Kennebunkport Historical Society as it recreates some of the magic of the RMS Titanic’s tea on the seas.

Titanic Tea and Tales is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Town House School is located at 135 North St., Kennebunkport. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Period costumes are encouraged, but not required.

According to a March 23 news release, “Guests of the first 2022 Tea and Tales will be welcomed into the renovated Townhouse School where several small and elegant tables will be set for tea. Listen to storytellers share facts about the Titanic and enjoy homemade treats, mini sandwiches and tea served in style.”

For tickets or more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/titanic-royal-tea-tickets-267776957087.

Church on the Cape hosts Tenebrae service

All are invited to worship with Church on the Cape, as we present a moving Tenebrae service called, “Who Is Jesus?” on Maundy Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., at Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise, and Good Friday, April 15, 7 p.m., at Village Baptist Church in Kennebunkport.

The 30-minute work will feature choir, the Song Sisters, soloist Jim Ryan of Franklin, Massachusetts, and narrator Pastor Joe Everett from Village Baptist Church.

In examining the events of Holy Week, “Who Is Jesus?” uses music and narration to provide some answers to this question. Along with original musical, the composer-arranger Joel Raney has woven many familiar hymns, such as “Savior,” “Like a Shepherd,” “Lead Us,” “Sweet By and By,” “O Sacred Head,” “Now Wounded” and “Fairest Lord Jesus.”

According to a March 24 news release, “After the final seventh candle is extinguished and the last note is sung, participants will exit the churches in silence, better prepared to receive the Sunday miracle of the Resurrection.”

For more information, contact Janice Stover, music director, Church on the Cape, at 603-978-3910 or [email protected]

Planeteers of Southern Maine plan clothing drive

The Planeteers of Southern Maine is partnering with HELPSY – the largest clothing collection company in the Northeast, to host a clothing drive event on Saturday, April 30. Donations of unwanted clothing and other textiles will be accepted at the Kennebunk Transfer Station (next to Treasure Chest location) at 36 Sea Road, Kennebunk, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Planeteers of Southern Maine is a group of individuals dedicated to help create a sustainable future for the planet by encouraging action on climate change, clean oceans, and other environmental issues at the local level.

“The Planeteers hope many will come through on Saturday, April 30, to show their support for this initiative,” said Andrea Roth Kimmich, founding member of the Planeteers, in a March 21 news release. “We are hoping to surpass the amount we collected in September which was more than 7,000 pounds of clothing. We are so grateful for the ongoing support received from the town and community. With ever increased tons of textile goods being produced, we need more than ever to find ways to recycle them.”

According to the organization, “Textile waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the United States. The EPA estimates that more than 100 pounds of clothing gets thrown away by the average person every year, this is double what it was 20 years ago. Of that amount, 95 percent can be reused or recycled. HELPSY partners with municipalities and organizations across 10 states to collect unwanted clothing and other textiles. Through a combination of clothing drives, home pick-ups, thrift store partners and clothing receptacles, HELPSY diverts nearly 30 million pounds of textiles from landfills every year.”

The clothing drive will accept clean, dry, and bagged clothing and fashion including dresses, shirts, pants, suits, coats, gloves, hats, belts, ties, scarves, wallets, purses, backpacks, totes, shoes, towels, bedding, costumes, curtains, placements, tablecloths, stuffed animals and throw rugs. Textiles in any condition are acceptable – worn, torn or stained is fine. Items should be clean, dry, free of oil stains and without order — as these items cannot be reused or recycled.

Items not accept include breakable houseware or glass, electronics, furniture, building material, scrap metal, appliances, mattresses, encyclopedia sets, phone books or magazine. Once clothing is collected, 50 percent is reusable; and 45 percent is recyclable. It is first sorted by HELPSY partners and divided into grades. The higher grades are resold to thrift stores in North America and other secondhand markets around the world. The lower grades go to industrial use or things such as stuffing and insulation.

“HELPSY’s mission is to keep clothes out of the trash,” said Dan Green, co-founder and CEO of HELPSY, in an email. “HELPSY is dedicated to changing the way people think about clothing recycling while adhering to the highest level of social and environmental performance, earning it a Certified B Corporation designation; using business as a force of good.”

For more information about HELPSY and clothing recycling, visit www.helpsy.co. For more information about the Planeteers of Southern Maine, visit www.someplaneteers.org.

School Around Us plans fundraising run

The School Around Us will host Hustle for Holistic Education 5K run on Saturday, May 14. The event is billed as a fundraising family fun-run. In addition to supporting School Around Us, 10 percent of all event proceeds will be donated to UNICEF in support of children in Ukraine affected by the military conflict.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Eastern Trail, beginning at Kennebunk Elementary School. A children’s half-mile fun run will be held at 11 a.m. A virtual option is also offered, with participants running between May 1-14.

Kennebunk Elementary School is located at 177 Alewive Road, Kennebunk. The rain date is Sunday, May 15.

Registration is $75/family, $35/adult, $20/teen and $15/child. To register, visit www.runsignup.com and search for Hustle for Holistic Education.

Outdoor story time returns

Outdoor story times are coming back to Kennebunk Free Library starting April 11.

Story times will be held outside the library near the faerie garden at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, Tuesday, April 19 and Monday, April 25. Join Miss Maria for songs and stories. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or towel to sit on, and don’t forget sunscreen.

In the event of inclement weather, story time will be held on Facebook Live. The location of story time will be announced by 8 a.m. on the morning of the event, and will be shared on the library Facebook page and website. The events are free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 985-2173.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces upcoming events

Kennebunk Land Trust is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The nonprofit organization has a variety of events planned throughout the year to celebrate the milestone.

The land trust’s 22nd annual Earth Day Online Auction begins April 22 and continues to April 29. As one of the trust’s largest fundraisers, all proceeds will benefit the organization’s goals of stewardship and land conservation. There are nearly 200 items donated by area businesses, organizations and individuals. The auction can be viewed at www.biddingforgood.com/kennebunklandtrust.

Earth Day

Kennebunk Land Trust, along with Kennebunkport Conservation Trust and Arundel Conservation Trust, are jointly hosting two events as part of the trust’s Earth Day celebration.

· Movie night: “A Different Kind of Trash Talk” by Patricia Burke on April 13 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The documentary links the problem of roadside trash to ocean pollution and climate change as it follows a man’s litter collection in southern Maine and his big ideas for world improvement called TAP (Toward Alternative Possibility).Patricia Burke is an award-winning filmmaker based in Biddeford. Register via email at [email protected] or call 207-985-8734.

· Trash Pickin’ (#3towns1earth): The second annual roadside trash clean-up event for the area, hosted by the three trusts. Gather family and friends throughout Earth Day weekend and pick up trash in your community. The event timeframe is flexible and participants can pick-up on their own schedule.

For Kennebunk residents: Trash bags will be available at Kennebunk Land Trust’s office at 6 Brown St. from April 22 to April 24 and bags may be brought to the Sea Road Transfer Station.

Residents in neighboring towns should contact their trust for details. Bright colors and gloves are encouraged for safety. For more information, call the Kennebunk Land Trust office, 207-985-8734.

The Kennebunk Land Trust’s 50th anniversary gala event will be held in person on July 21 at the Colony Hotel. Tickets are $50 and members and non-members alike are encouraged to attend. Register online at https://kennebunklandtrust.org/calendar/. For more information, follow Kennebunk Land Trust on Facebook, Instagram or visit: www.kennebunklandtrust.org.

