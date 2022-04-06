Portland police are investigating a fatal crash on Brighton Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman confirmed that the crash was fatal but did not immediately provide additional details.

The section of Brighton Avenue between Capisic Street and Wayside Road was closed as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Portland Fire is now on scene on Brighton Ave. Two vehicles involved in this fatal multi-vehicle crash have been loaded onto wreckers. We’re working to learn more details about the crash as officers remain on scene investigating. Road closures are still in place @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/YizHXO33XA — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) April 6, 2022

