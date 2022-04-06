Maine Medical Center will leave the Anthem insurance network in January because of the insurer’s payment practices, including more than $70 million in unpaid claims to the MaineHealth hospital network, officials announced Wednesday.

Maine Medical Center in Portland is the flagship hospital of the MaineHealth network, the state’s largest hospital system. Anthem, one of the state’s largest providers of health insurance, did not immediately respond to the announcement.

The move will mean Maine Medical Center will be an out-of-network health care provider for people who are insured by Anthem, either through their jobs, the Affordable Care Act marketplace or as individuals. The change would increase out-of-pocket costs for Anthem patients who receive non-emergency care at the hospital. The change would apply to non-emergency care only because Anthem would be required by law to fully cover emergency care, MaineHealth said.

“Even though Anthem subscribers will have nine months to prepare, we know that this will affect many of our patients, and we deeply regret having to take this step,” said Andrew Mueller, MD, CEO of MaineHealth. “We will do everything in our power to reduce the impact of this change on our patients, however our relationship with Anthem has reached a point where it is hurting our ability to sustain the level of care our communities have come to expect from MaineHealth and its flagship hospital, Maine Medical Center.”

The move will not affect subscribers to Anthem-MaineHealth Medicare Advantage plans. MaineHealth said the Portland hospital will remain in network for those patients. Also, MaineHealth said it has no plans to remove its physicians and other providers in its system-wide medical group from the Anthem network, and no other hospitals are affected.

The decision comes on the heels of months of complaints by hospitals about Anthem’s issues with paying health care providers in a timely manner.

“We’ve been getting a lot of complaints from hospitals. Providers are saying their claims aren’t getting processed,” said Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association. “There’s been a big problem.”

Judith Watters, of the Maine Bureau of Insurance, said in an email response to questions that the “Bureau of Insurance is aware of the payment issues providers have experienced with Anthem.”

“The Bureau is conducting a market conduct examination of Anthem, which will include a review of provider payment issues. The exam is expected to continue for several months. At this time, Anthem has worked through most of its backlog of claims,” Watters said.

This story will be updated.

