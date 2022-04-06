WASHINGTON — John Carlson was better than good, Alex Ovechkin reached another milestone and the Washington Capitals handed the Tampa Bay Lightning a third consecutive loss.

Tampa Bay remained tied with the Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division. Both teams have 12 games left and will meet Friday night in Tampa, Florida.

Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Capitals beat the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two.

Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” — Carlson’s goal song — actually played three times, though one was disallowed because he went offside prior to scoring. The two that counted came on perfect shots on the power play to beat reigning playoff MVP Andrei Vasilevskiy.

BLUES 4, KRAKEN 1: Ville Husso made 27 saves, and Robert Thomas, Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly each scored to help St. Louis Blues win at home.

The Blues have won three in a row and have a point in each of their last six games. They also have a point in 11 of their last 14 contests and improved to 15-3-3 against the Pacific Division.

Husso, who has supplanted Jordan Binnington as the Blues’ top netminder, stopped the first 17 shots to record his third win over the Kraken this season. Husso is 13-2-1 at home this season.

Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle, which has lost 3 of 4.

RED WINGS 3, JETS 1: Sam Gagner scored twice to top 500 career points, and Detroit won Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Michael Rasmussen had the tie-breaking goal at 9:11 of the third period for Detroit, Dylan Larkin had two assists and Thomas Greiss finished with 32 saves.

Red Wings Coach Jeff Blashill got his 200th victory.

Detroit won for the second straight night after beating Boston 5-3 on Tuesday and ended a four-game losing streak on the road.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Winnipeg, which has lost three straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

NOTES

CANADIENS: Montreal Canadiens veteran Brendan Gallagher has accused Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle of embellishing injuries, calling the alleged behavior “embarrassing.”

Gallagher spoke out about Stutzle laying on the ice, seemingly injured, after Ottawa beat the Canadiens 6-3 in Montreal on Tuesday night.

“When I was 10 years old, our coach had a rule: if you lay on the ice and the trainers, or if the coach had to come on the ice to get you, you’re too hurt to play minimum three shifts,” said Gallagher.

“More than half the games we’ve played against him, he’s laid on the ice and is right back out there the next shift.”

The 20-year-old Stutzle is in his second NHL season. He has 15 goals and 28 assists over 68 games for the Senators this season with a minus-27 rating.

Gallagher, who has played all 10 seasons with Montreal, noted that he’s played against Stutzle more than a dozen times since the Senators’ forward came to the NHL.

“He lays on the ice, he acts like he’s hurt, he sells the call, he’s on the ice that same power play,” said Gallagher. “There’s kids watching, we’re role models, and if I was a teammate of his I’d tell him to smarten up.

“It’s just not a good look. Very talented player, very good player, he needs to stop laying on the ice. It’s embarrassing.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »