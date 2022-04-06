Lucky winner

Hires, promotions, appointments

Richard Naylor is the new finance director at LearningWorks, which provides free education programs for children and adults.

Katie Lutts has joined the OUT Maine team as its new school engagement coordinator. OUT Maine creates more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth.

Johnston Verrill attorney Elizabeth T. Johnston has been elected as the New Lawyers Section representative of the Maine State Bar Association Board of Governors. In other news from the firm, Anna Mikhaylina joined the Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Group in Verrill’s Portland law office.

Susan Faunce, an attorney with Berman & Simmons, was recently named president of the Maine Trial Lawyers Association. MTLA works to preserve the civil justice system and the right to trial by jury and provides training and education to lawyers.

Portland Housing Authority announced Sarah Dodge, CPA, as its new director of finance, effective April 19.

Effective May 1, the Rev. Gaudence Lyaruu has been appointed hospital chaplain at Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital, both in Portland.

Sarah Dodge, CPA, is the new director of finance for the Portland Housing Authority, effective April 19.

Giving back

Bangor Savings Bank has donated $25,000 to the PFAS Emergency Fund, created by Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and Maine Farmland Trust to support farmers impacted by potential contamination from PFAS – commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: