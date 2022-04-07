We’re on the move again after months of COVID fears. For some, it’s been over two years since they’ve boarded a plane or booked a hotel room. It’s probably a prudent idea to review all of the things we need to think about before setting out.

AARP recently suggested that travelers include the following items in their packing: A COVID vaccination card, recent COVID test results, a list of all vaccinations, medications, and allergies, and insurance cards.

With COVID still causing problems, it just makes sense to double check before you leave what restrictions might apply at your destination. If you are headed for the Big Apple and Broadway plays, what requirements do the theaters have for attendance? Amusement parks, stadiums, and concert venues may still have some restrictions in place, plus we know that restrictions can change very quickly if there is a surge of a variant in a locale. Best to have your documentation with you and not back home in the desk drawer.

You might be thinking, “I’m not traveling out of the country and will not have to show proof of a yellow fever inoculation. Why worry about a list of everyday vaccinations?” But think—do you know when your last tetanus shot was? The proverbial rusty nail could be lurking anywhere, and when you are in the ER having it removed from the bottom of your foot, it would be reassuring to know if you need a tetanus booster.

A really good piece of advice from AARP and BoomerTECH Adventures is to take pictures of all of these documents with your phone, thus providing a backup copy of these vital documents. While you are taking these pictures, also include photos of your license and passport. As long as you keep your phone close by, you will always be able to prove who you are in case you lose your wallet.

Here are additional suggestions from BoomerTECH Adventures as you prepare for your post-COVID adventures:

Bank and credit cards: Keep a record on your phone of the numbers you need to call if your bank card or credit cards go missing.

Charging your digital devices while traveling:

1. Double check to see if you have packed your various charging cords—phone, tablet, watch, and so on. They may be all different.

2. Research which receptacle plug adaptors you will need (varies by country) if you are traveling abroad. Purchase or borrow what you need.

3. Buy or borrow a backup power pack that will recharge your devices. Delays at airports and long flights can deplete your battery charge, and sometimes there are no outlets conveniently nearby. You don’t want to have your phone inoperable while traveling because your battery is dead. Solar battery chargers exist and are very handy for campers and backpackers. Here’s a video that shows you three different types of backup chargers: https://tinyurl.com/yvw7uaae.

4. You might consider purchasing a multi-plug universal outlet device. Many come with USB ports. These handy travel accessories allow you to plug in all of your devices at one outlet rather than scouring your hotel room for unused electrical receptacles. Here’s an example of one: tinyurl.com/26pazbmx. Again, it must be compatible with the electrical outlets in the countries you are traveling to.

Cell phone tips while traveling:

1. If you are traveling out of the country, check with your provider about using your data plan in foreign countries. It’s very easy to run up an astronomical bill if you are not careful. Some savvy travelers purchase a SIM card once they get to their destination so that they don’t accrue extra charges. It’s worth the effort to research this option before you depart on your trip. Just a side note, when traveling in Italy a few years ago, we were using the Maps app to get around. As a result, we burned through the special travel plan for cellular data and quickly ran up a huge bill—Maps runs on cellular data. Be sure to consider all of the uses of your phone when deciding how to proceed when traveling out of the country.

2. Three things you need to know about your phone before you set out: (1) your passcode, (2) how to connect to a new WiFi network, and (3) how to turn off Cellular Roaming if you do not need it. If you are unsure of these things, practice before you leave. Your passcode safeguards access to your private information—email, social media, and so on—should your phone be lost or stolen. Secondly, as you travel, you will no doubt want to connect with WiFi networks for a variety of purposes, plus using WiFi saves your battery when you are looking for a restaurant or checking your email. Lastly, if you are not making calls on your phone, you do not need Cellular Roaming on. This function causes your phone to be constantly searching for cell towers using battery power and perhaps even costing you money.

3. Some countries have less secure networks than others. Therefore activities like banking and credit card use should be avoided.

4. If possible download the app “Find My” on another digital device. If you lose your phone, you can locate it with this app. You can also use the web. Google Find My Device will help you locate an Android device, and icloud.com/find will locate your iPhone. You can erase all data remotely if you think the phone is gone forever.

Communication with friends and family: Chances are that you will want to stay in contact with folks back home. They certainly will feel more comfortable knowing where you are. Let’s review a couple of methods that keep us connected.

1. Email—is always reliable and you can attach images and documents. Remember to use the WiFi connection to save your battery and cellular data.

2. Texting is useful because you can send images and short videos. Again, you want to use the WiFi connection when possible.

3. FaceTime, Zoom, and Google Meet all can be accessed over WiFi and are great for face-to-face communication. While on safari a few years ago, my friend was able to talk to her family via FaceTime from the African bush. Outside elephants were snuffling around the local watering hole and inside face-to-face with Topsham, Maine.

4. WhatsApp is a favorite texting app because it relies on WiFi and works all over the world.

Digital cameras:

1. Bring extra batteries so you can quickly switch to a fresh one if necessary.

2. If you take a lot of photos, pack a couple of extra memory cards.

3. If you are using your phone as a camera, check how much storage space you have before you leave. You may need to upload your photos to a cloud site like Dropbox or Google Photos so that when you are smack dab in the middle of an exciting adventure, you do not receive the dreaded message of being out of storage space. Your camera app will stop working. Plan ahead and take appropriate action before you leave.

Consider helpful apps to make your traveling go more smoothly: There are a variety of apps that bring up helpful information on the go. Here are three you might like.

1. Around Me: This app helps you locate everything from restaurants to gas stations to ATMs.

2. Rome2Rio: Find out how to get from point A to point B via plane, train, boat, bus, rideshare, or driving.

3. Google Translate: This app will translate the written or spoken word. It will even translate words you have your camera app focused on. You can give directions to a taxi or Uber driver in English and have them translated into Latvian so you can proceed to your destination effortlessly.

4. Don’t forget your Maps or Google Maps app! You will find driving, walking, cycling, and public transportation directions.

Happy traveling! Remember your cell phone and other digital devices are indispensable traveling aids that will help make your trip more memorable. And, there’s still time to join us in Kennebunkport at our Explorama Photography and Asian Fusion Retreat. Learn more at tinyurl.com/btaexplorama.

