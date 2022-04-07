Emily Tucker of Old Orchard Beach, a senior at Old Orchard Beach High School, has been selected to receive the 2022 Principal’s Award, according to school Principal John Suttie. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout his/her years at OOBHS, Emily has distinguished herself in the classroom, on the playing field, and ice, and as a leader in the school and the community,” Principal Suttie said when making the award. “She very much deserves this recognition.”

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

Ten $1,000 scholarships in which each school winner is eligible, will be drawn in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: