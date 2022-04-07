SACO – The Maine Community Foundation has awarded Sweetser a $15,000 grant to support people living with mental illness or substance use disorder. This grant comes from the foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to support nonprofit organizations involved in efforts to serve the needs of those most affected by the virus and contain the spread of COVID-19.

“As a nonprofit, grants like this are a critical lifeline to ensuring high quality services reach every corner of our state,” said Justin Chenette, Sweetser’s communications and public relations director. “The pandemic has heightened an even greater need to provide help and hope to more children, adults, and families in our communities.”

Sweetser is one of the largest providers of mental and behavioral health in Maine, reaching approximately 20,000 children, adults and family members each year.

