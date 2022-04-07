Thanks for interest in 95 King St., Saco

To the editor,

I would just like to take a moment to thank ALL of the residents from Ward 6 in Saco that showed up to the Planning Board Meeting this past Tuesday, March 15, with regard to 95 King St. Ranging from homeowners and residents on King Street, Winter, Winter Street Extension, Locke and more, it showed what a tight knit community we really are. From Sarah Baines to Mike Reilly, and everyone else who stood and spoke with passion and conviction for what we believe in, that is why we serve, for moments like that, where people show they still have a voice in what happens in our neighborhoods. Having grown up on King Street, and still living just a block away, we are truly “a community within a community,” and for that I am very proud!

City Councilor Jodi MacPhail

Saco

Is Saco broken?

At OUR first 2022 Saco City Council meeting, councilors heard comments stating – “no transparency, no due process, and no due diligence” a half dozen times in seven minutes.

I’m not sure if the speakers are casting accusations or trying to convince themselves that the above issues are true. Since the first meeting of the year, the same few speakers have tried to convince the silent majority of citizens, that OUR City is broken.

These same individuals if they don’t get their way, the more they insist on promoting their minority’s agenda. The majority, by a whisker, are just trying to keep the wheels on the bus moving forward regarding economic and pandemic challenges presented during the last few years; doing their best, city staff and council are moving OUR City incrementally forward.

The rhetoric of the few is always guised as “saving” us from misguided politicians, corrupt city staff, or rogue developers.

A theme driven home several times is “no new development until traffic is fixed.” What is missing is the failure to acknowledge past history. Seventy-five years plus of poor planning yields: offset intersections which impedes traffic flow. Two river-bridges creating chokepoints built over 75 years ago. Three interstate overpass chokepoints; none of which have simple fixes.

A second point on traffic, it’s never an issue on “no school” days.

In any case, “fixing” these issues would cost millions of dollars, far outside the city’s capital budget. There are several other themes always based on parsed quotes, false premise, or other finger-pointing.

At least when I stand at the podium to speak, I provide the council and staff with suggestions and information to make informed decisions.

Are you just a finger pointer oblivious to the consequences of your actions? You don’t care if your fellow residents are saddled with the higher tax burdens of our agenda driven mandates? Then join Saco Save Our Neighborhoods and we’ll have you believing you need to be saved by our minority no matter the cost even if common sense solutions are cheaper!

Barbara E. Colman

Saco

