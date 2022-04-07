JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Ronald Jerrold Melville of 80 Canterbury Road, Jamestown, N.Y. died unexpectedly on the morning of March 14, 2022, at his home with his beloved wife Kristin at his side. He was born on May 9, 1953, in Rochester, N.Y.Known as Jerry to his family, friends, and colleagues, he grew up in East Rochester, N.Y. where he attended local schools. He and his wife were Maine residents for 25 years prior to their retirement to New York in September 2021.Jerry was a life-long scholar from a young child until the time of his death. He was a graduate of East Rochester High School; received an associate degree in Science from Monroe Community College; Bachelor’s in Art, Psychology from the State University of New York at Albany graduating Magna Cum Laude. Jerry was passionate about social justice, giving a voice to the disenfranchised who were often marginalized by their circumstances. This led him to pursue a Master of Social Work from Syracuse University and Master’s in Public Administration at Syracuse University – Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs earning both degrees simultaneously. Jerry would continue his Ph.D. studies at the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine. He held professional licensure as a Licensed Master of Social Work II and as a Licensed Drug and Alcohol Counselor. His career held numerous positions in executive leadership and consultancy in social service organizations and state government. He was the Quality Improvement Manager for the State of Maine, Department of Health and Human Services. After retirement, he pursued his passion for psychotherapy and worked as a clinical social worker. He is survived by his wife, Kristin Melville of Jamestown, N.Y.; and by his children Alison Melville Lovern (Dave) of Hamburg, N.Y., Craig Melville (Mina) of Los Angeles, Calif.; and his siblings, Colin Melville (Susan) of Placitas, N.M., Susan Papke (Mike) of Strkyersville, N.Y. and Paul Melville (Mary) of East Aurora, N.Y. He was a very proud grandfather of Fionn, Nuala, and Faolan Lovern, all of Hamburg, N.Y. He had many nephews, nieces, and cousins all living across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Joan Melville; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Jeanette Melville; maternal grandparents, Francis and Gertrude Kearney; and several aunts and uncles. Jerry was fond of the work of Father Gregg, founder of Home Boy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry programs in the world.A celebration of life is being planned for July 26. “I have arrived. I am home. In the here, in the now. I am solid. I am free. In the ultimate I dwell.”To make a memorial donation in Jerry’s name visit:homeboyindustries.org/donate/donate-online/#donate

