Portland police identified the woman who was killed Wednesday in a violent crash on Brighton Avenue.

Stephanie Publicker, 70, of Gorham, died from injuries sustained in the wreck, said David Singer, spokesperson for police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least four vehicles were involved, according to photographs of the scene. But police have not released any further information about how the crash took place.

It remains under investigation, but nothing criminal is suspected at this time, Singer wrote in an email.

The wreck took place around 11 a.m. in the vicinity of 832 Brighton Ave. Another person involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Publicker’s vehicle apparently struck other vehicles before it collided with a tree. Portland police closed a section of Brighton Avenue between Capisic Street and Wayside Road for several hours as they investigated and cleaned up.

News Center Maine reported that at least four motor vehicles were involved in the pileup. Photographs of the accident scene showed that one silver vehicle landed on its roof, while the front ends of two other vehicles, including a pickup truck, were caved in from the impact.

Portland police are asking anyone who may have have witnessed the crash or have information to call 874-8532 or 874-8575.

