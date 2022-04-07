Singer-songwriter Lady Lamb (Aly Spaltro) released the single “Wolves of My Want” last week. Her last full-length album was 2019’s “Even in the Tremor.”
In 2020, Spaltro moved back to the Midcoast after spending several years in Brooklyn, New York. During that summer, she hosted several outdoor shows in her own front yard as a way of safely presenting live music during the worst of the pandemic.
Lady Lamb will be hitting the road Aug. 21 for a string of national co-headlining shows with a fellow Maine-based act, The Ballroom Thieves.
She’ll also be performing as part of the All Roads Music Festival in Belfast on May 20 and, on May 22, will be playing outside on the grounds of Maine Maritime Museum.
“Wolves of My Want” is a mostly acoustic tune with some understated percussion and sprinkling of strings. The track, like many of her others, showcases Spaltro’s descriptive lyricism.
Here’s “Wolves of My Want:”
